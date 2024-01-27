Paddy Donovan fights for the first time this year in Belfast tonight.

‘The Real Deal’ defends his WBA Inter contential title against Williams Andres Herrera at the Ulster Hall on a card topped by fellow Irish welter Lewis Crocker.

The fight card will be broadcast on DAZN – and can be viewed HERE.

The broadcast begins at 7pm and Donovan is expected in the ring anytime from 8PM.

Running Order Below: