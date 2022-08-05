How to Watch Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga – Times – Running Order

Those not in attendance will be able to take in the stacked Return of the Mick card this coming weekend.

The eagerly anticipated fight bill will be broadcast on Fite TV across the UK and Ireland on Saturday.

The broadcast is set to begin at 8:00 pm Irish time, so not all of the bill will get air time.

There were suggestions Sky Sports had expressed an interest in airing the Top Rank and Conlan Boxing card, while there was said to be terrestrial tv inquiries but it was confirmed over a week ago the eagerly anticpated bill will be broadcast on the streaming service.

The SSE Arena hosted fight night can be seen on ESPN+ stateside.

The TV running order is said to be as follows:

1️⃣ Paddy Donovan vs Tom Hill

2️⃣ Tyrone McKenna vs Chris Jenkins

3️⃣ Padraig McCrory v Marco Antonio Periban

4️⃣ Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga

Michael Conlan tops the card in his first fight since his dramatic WBA regular world title defeat to Leigh Wood in March.

The Belfast featherweight trades leather with three-time world title challenger Miguel Marriaga on top of bill that features Tyrone McKenna v Chris Jenkins, Padraig McCrory v Marco Periban, and all-Irish clashes in James McGivern v Tony McGlynn and Colm Murphy v Ruadhan Farrell – not to mention an interesting Paddy Donovan v Tom Hill clash as well as fights for Sean McComb, Lewis Crocker, Kurt Walker, Kieran Molloy. Thomas Carty and Fearghus Quinn.