How to watch Michael Conlan vs Karim Guefri

Michael Conlan will look to take a big step toward a second world title shot when he fights French veteran Karim Guefri in Belfast tonight.

The featherweight star trades leather with the five time two weight European champion on top of an interesting SSE Arena hosted card.

The bout will be broadcast on ESPN+ in America and on Fite TV across Ireland and the UK.

The Fite TV stream beings at 6:10pm Irish time.

With three fights fall off the card in the last 24 hours the first fight is expected is now expected to take place at 7pm.

A running order has yet to be released.