How to watch McCullagh, Cully and O’Leary fight tonight

Three Irish fighters go to work in Bolton tonight and kick off a sensational busy weekend for Irish boxing.

24 hours before the Celtic Clash series returns with fights for 12 Irish fighters Gary Cully, Pierce O’Leary and Tyrone McCullagh trade leather in seperate fights on the latest MTK Fight Night.

McCullagh returns after a turbelent period and Golden Contract semi final defeat to Ryan Walsh.

‘White Chocolate’ will look to put some distance between himself and that first career defeat when he takes on Brett Fidoe over six rounds.

Gary Cully [12(6)-0] will look to build on his recent breakout form when he takes on experienced contender Viorel Simion [22(9)-5(2)].

Cully is back after his destructive second-round stoppage win over Viktor Kotochigov back in March, following on from a superb 2020 where he knocked out Joe Fitzpatrick inside one round for the vacant Irish title, and also earned a victory over Craig Woodruff.

Simion isn’t quite the name he is was looking nor was he the first person offered the fight, but it’s a good level fight for a fighter looking to keep busy.

O’Leary [6(2)-0]could be in the Irish interest fight of the weekend as he faces Jan Marsalek [8(7)-3(2)].

Marsalek is known for having some pop having dropped Kelvin Davis, brother of top prospect Keshawne, in the final round of their bout on the Canelo vs. Billy Joe Saunders undercard last month, whilst also holding away corner wins over Fatih Duebues and Christian Schembri.

In fact, he has seven knockouts from eight career victories and has proven he carries fight-ending one-punch power from the first first to last bell. It’s a great test for a fighter who has continually impressed since his debut.

All three fights are availble to view on IFL TV while Cully and O’Leary’s clashes can also be viewed on ESPN+ across America.

McCullagh is expecting to be in the ring from between 17:40 and 18:00. Cully should ring walk in and around 20:00 while O’Leary fights straight after.

IFL TV UNDERCARD BROADCAST BEGINS 5:20PM

Fight #1

Welterweight, Four Rounds

INDER BASSI (150lbs 12oz) vs. CHRIS ADAWAY (148lbs)

Fight #2

Featherweight, Six Rounds

TYRONE MCCULLAGH (124lbs) vs. BRETT FIDOE (127lbs 7oz)

Fight #3

Flyweight, Four Rounds

BLANE HYLAND (117lbs 9oz) vs. REISS TAYLOR (115lbs)

Fight #4

Middleweight, Six Rounds

JORDAN REYNOLDS (157lbs 6oz) vs. JAN ARDON (158lbs)

ESPN+ AND IFL TV MAIN CARD BROADCAST BEGINS 7:00PM BST / 2:00PM ET / 11:00AM PT

Fight #5

Final Eliminator for the British Light-Heavyweight Title, 12 Rounds

HOSEA BURTON (174lbs 9oz) vs. LIAM CONROY (174lbs 14oz)

Fight #6

Lightweight, 10 Rounds

GARY CULLY (136lbs 4oz) vs. VIOREL SIMION (135lbs 10oz)

Fight #7

Super-Lightweight, 6 Rounds

PIERCE O’LEARY (142lbs 12oz) vs. JAN MARSALEK (141lbs 12oz)

Fight #8

Vacant WBO International Bantamweight Title, 10 Rounds

PAUL BUTLER (117lbs 12oz) vs. WILLIBALDO GARCIA (117lbs 4oz)

Fight #9

Final Eliminator for the IBF Flyweight Title, 12 Rounds

JAY HARRIS (111lbs 11oz) vs. RICARDO SANDOVAL (111lbs 4oz)