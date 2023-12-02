HOW TO WATCH – Lewis Crocker versus Tyrone McKenna

Michael Conlan fights for the first time since he suffered world title heartbreak at the gloves of Luis Alberto Lopez in Belfast tonight.

The Olympic medal winner trades leather with former European Champion Jordan Gill on top of an eagerly anticipated Belfast fight night.

Also appearing on the Matchroom card are Belfast derbies between Tyrone McKenna and Lewis Crocker as well as Gerard Hughes and Ruadhan Farrell.

Caoimhin Agyarko competes in 50-50 action for the first time in his career when he shares the ring with Troy Williamson, while Sean McComb competes against friend Sam Maxwell.

The card gloves off at 17:30 with three fights broadcast on Before the Bell via Matchroom’s Youtube channel

The main card begins at 7:00pm and will be broadcast live on DAZN.

CONLAN VS. GILL WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDERALL TIMES ARE LOCAL



17:00 DOORS OPEN

17:30 LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL



6 x 3 mins International Middleweight contest

FEARGHUS QUINN 161.6 lbs v ANGEL EMILOV 162.9 lbs

(Belleek, Northern Ireland) (Sofia, Bulgaria)



followed by



6 x 3 mins Super-Bantamweight contest

GERARD HUGHES 124.1 lbs v RUADHAN FARRELL 123.3 lbs

(Ballycastle, Northern Ireland) (Belfast, Northern Ireland)



followed by



4 x 3 mins International Middleweight contest

LELI BUTTIGIEG 159.4 lbs v MARIO OLIVEIRA 158.2 lbs

(Newham, England) (Famalicao, Portugal)



followed by



19:00 LIVE ON DAZN



6 x 3 mins International Lightweight contest

CAMERON VUONG 136.8 lbs v MICHAL DUFEK 136.7 lbs

(Blyth, England) (Prague, Czech Republic)



followed by



10 x 3 mins WBO European Super-Lightweight Title

SEAN MCCOMB 139.1 lbs v SAM MAXWELL 139.6 lbs

(Belfast, Northern Ireland) (Liverpool, England)



followed by



10 x 3 mins WBA Continental Super-Welterweight Title

CAOIMHIN AGYARKO 153.8 lbs v TROY WILLIAMSON 153.95 lbs

(Belfast, Northern Ireland) (Darlington, England)



followed by



10 x 3 mins WBA Continental Europe Welterweight Title

TYRONE MCKENNA 146.9 lbs v LEWIS CROCKER 147 lbs

(Belfast, Northern Ireland) (Belfast, Northern Ireland)



followed by



12 x 3 mins WBA International Super-Featherweight Title

MICHAEL CONLAN 129.5 lbs v JORDAN GILL 129.5 lbs

(Belfast, Northern Ireland) (Chatteris, England)