Lewis Crocker tops the first Irish bill of 2024 tonight.

‘The Croc’ takes on Meixcan upset artist Jose Felix Jr at the Ulster Hall.

Irish fight fans will be hoping the Belfast welter can get revenge for the defeat the Felix Jr inflicted on Gary Cully in May.

The fight card will be broadcast on DAZN

The broadcast begins at 7pm and Crocker is expected in the ring anytime from 10PM.

Running Order Below: