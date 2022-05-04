How To Watch Lee Reeves NABF Title Fight tonight – Time

Lee Reeves [8(6)-1] will follow in Katie Taylor’s footsteps and feature up the top of a DAZN broadcast bill tonight.

Reeves co-features a Lee Baxter Promotions card on Cinco De Mayo – and will now get valuable air time on the same platform Taylor beat Amanda Serrano on, on Saturday gone.

The Entertainment Complex, Toronto hosted event has been picked up by the streaming service, meaning the Limerick southpaws title fight will be viewed around the world.

It’s a huge boost for the Munster man ahead of the biggest fight of his career but what’s bigger is the fact Baxter has agreed a multi-show deal with the broadcasters that work with Matchroom.

You can watch the fight on DAZN. The broadcast beings at 12:00am Irish time, with Reeves expected in the ring from any time after 2:00am

Claim the NABF North American and Reeves will progress his career naturally, do so in an impressive fashion on such a well-watched platform and he could make serious career gains.

Indeed, he has the potential to be a leading man on the majority of Lee Baxter Promotions DAZN broadcast cards, meaning the path to major fights has been cleared.

To ensure he takes step one along that new path the southpaw has to secure victory this week.

Standing between Reeves and a strap Regis Prograis, the great José Luis Castillo, Lamont Peterson, DeMarcus Corley, and Paul Spadafora all used to progress their careers is Sebastian Diaz Maldonado [17(13)-4(2)-1] a former WBC Latino champion.

‘El Verdugo’ is certainly the best The Treaty county man has signed to face. He has never fought outside Mexico but has fought for proper belts and has upset prospects in his homeland. Indeed, he appears a Mexican that carries the same level of threat as Christian Uruzquieta and Jovanni Straffon who upset Ray Moylette and James Tennyson respectively. Although it has to be noted he hasn’t been overly active of late ad will be the naturally smaller man.

The Lee Baxter guided light welter spent 2021 trying to put some distance between himself and a surprise defeat to Arthur Davydenko. Wins over Jonathan Moran, Frankie Vides and MJ Hall saw him do just that and now he looks to kick on to the next level by winning a step-up fight and a title that promises a ranking boost.

The fight also represents Reeves’s first since teaming up with new coach Dee Walsh.