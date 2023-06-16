NewsPro News

How to Watch Larry Fryers and Edward Donovan fight in Atlantic City

Both Larry Fryers and Edward Donovan fight on the same American card tonight.

The Monaghan and Limerick fighters populate the same Champions Sports & Entertainment, Inc. promoted ‘Next Generation’ card at the Bally’s Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA.

Indeed, ‘Lethal’ tops the bill in an interesting light welterweight clash with Kzach Dimash Niyazov, while ‘The Dominator’ Donovan fights Nelson Morales at welter over six.

The card which will be broadcast in the early hours of Sunday morning Irish time and can be viewed on BXNG TV for a price of Price $14.99.

