Kurt Walker makes his Ulster Hall debut tonight.

Walker will look to move into double figures in terms of wins when he fights Darwing Martinez on the undercard of Lewis Crocker’s anticipated clash with Jose Felix Jr.

The fight card will be broadcast on DAZN – and can be viewed HERE but Crocker appears on Before the Bell, live on Youtube.

The broadcast begins at 18:00 and Walker is expected in the ring anytime from 6:30 PM.

Running Order Below: