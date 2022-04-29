How to Watch Kristina O’Hara McCafferty Tonight – Time – Running Order

Kristina O’Hara McCafferty’s debut was so entertaining it won the Irish Boxing Award’s Debut of the Year.

That alone suggests her second pro fight should be worth tuning in for.

The Belfast minimumweight faces solid-looking Argentine Camila Erica Avaca [1-0-2] at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Sheffield on Friday night.

The Commonwealth Games silver medalists’ return to the ring is promoted by Unified Promotions and available to watch on the box.

The card will be broadcast on Sporty Stuff TV, Sky Channel 437, Freesat 250 and Freview 264.

The action gloves off at 10pm Irish time.

The running order is as follows:

Jake Pettitt v Paul Scaife

Paige Goodyear v Linda Asencio

Kristina O’Hara McCafferty v Camila Avaca

Lauren Parker v Agustina Rojas

Red Johnson v Konstaintin Aleksandrov