How to Watch Kellie Harrington Gold Medal Fight – Time and Details
Kellie Harrington fights for GOLD in Tokyo on Sunday morning.
The Irish star takes on Beatriz Ferreira for a place on the top of the podium in a mouthwatering best versus best Olympic lightweight decider.
Victory would see The Portland Row fighter become only Ireland’s third Olympic boxing gold medal winner after Michael Carruth in 1992 and Katie Taylor in 2012.
To achieve that the 2018 World Amateur Championship gold medal winner will have to defeat the 2019 World AmateurChampion.
It’s a cream of the crop lightweight match-up and the ideal way to bring the curtain down on what was a brilliant Irish fight display in Japan.
The fight gloves off at 6am Irish time and can be viewed on RTE2 television or online on the RTE Player.
Speaking about her semi-final win the Portland Row favourite said:
“To be very honest with you I fought Sudaporn in 2018. It was a chess match then, it was a chess match today. She’s very, very tricky. I wasn’t getting inside to get a bang because she hits hard with her back hand. She was throwing shots to the body but they were literally skimming my shirt.
“To me they weren’t counting because it was just like because a judge will only score something that’s a good shot and I felt that my shots were cleaner and so I felt like I won each round. Not by a long shot but again, like I said, you need to do what you need to do and I won each round – just by winning each round.”
Tokyo Olympics
July 24th
Last 32
57kg Kurt Walker (Ireland) beat Jose Quiles (Spain) 5-0
July 25th
Last 32
81kg Emmet Brennan (Ireland) lost to Dilshod Ruzmetov (Uzbekistan) 0-5
July 26th
Last 32
52kg Brendan Irvine (Ireland) lost to Carlo Paalam (Philippines) 1-4
Last 16
57kg Michaela Walsh (Ireland) lost to Irma Testa (Italy) 0-5
July 27th
Last 16
69kg Aidan Walsh (Ireland) beat Albert Menque (Cameroon) 5-0
July 28th
Last 16
75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) lost to Qian Li (China) 0-5
57kg Kurt Walker (Ireland) beat Mirazizbek Mitzakhalilov (Uzbekistan) 4-1
July 30th
Last 16
60hk Kellie Harrington (Ireland) beat Rebecca Nicoli (Italy) 5-0
Quarter-final
69kg Aidan Walsh (Ireland) beat Mervin Clair (Mauritius) 4-1
August 1st
Quarter-final
57kg Kurt Walker (Ireland) lost to Duke Ragan (USA) 2-3
Semi-final
69kg Aidan Walsh (Ireland) lost to Pat McCormack (Great Britain) (W/O)
(Walsh sustains an ankle injury)
August 3rd
Quarter-final
60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) beat Imane Khelif (Algeria) 5-0
August 5th
Semi-final
60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) beat Sudaporn Sessondee (Thailand) 3-2
August 8th
Final
60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) v Beatriz Ferreira (Brazil).