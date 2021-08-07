How to Watch Kellie Harrington Gold Medal Fight – Time and Details

Kellie Harrington fights for GOLD in Tokyo on Sunday morning.

The Irish star takes on Beatriz Ferreira for a place on the top of the podium in a mouthwatering best versus best Olympic lightweight decider.

Victory would see The Portland Row fighter become only Ireland’s third Olympic boxing gold medal winner after Michael Carruth in 1992 and Katie Taylor in 2012.

To achieve that the 2018 World Amateur Championship gold medal winner will have to defeat the 2019 World AmateurChampion. ​

It’s a cream of the crop lightweight match-up and the ideal way to bring the curtain down on what was a brilliant Irish fight display in Japan.

The fight gloves off at 6am Irish time and can be viewed on RTE2 television or online on the RTE Player.

Speaking about her semi-final win the Portland Row favourite said:

“To be very honest with you I fought Sudaporn in 2018. It was a chess match then, it was a chess match today. She’s very, very tricky. I wasn’t getting inside to get a bang because she hits hard with her back hand. She was throwing shots to the body but they were literally skimming my shirt.

“To me they weren’t counting because it was just like because a judge will only score something that’s a good shot and I felt that my shots were cleaner and so I felt like I won each round. Not by a long shot but again, like I said, you need to do what you need to do and I won each round – just by winning each round.”

Tokyo Olympics

July 24th

Last 32

57kg Kurt Walker (Ireland) beat Jose Quiles (Spain) 5-0

July 25th

Last 32

81kg Emmet Brennan (Ireland) lost to Dilshod Ruzmetov (Uzbekistan) 0-5

July 26th

Last 32

52kg Brendan Irvine (Ireland) lost to Carlo Paalam (Philippines) 1-4

Last 16

57kg Michaela Walsh (Ireland) lost to Irma Testa (Italy) 0-5

July 27th

Last 16

69kg Aidan Walsh (Ireland) beat Albert Menque (Cameroon) 5-0

July 28th

Last 16

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) lost to Qian Li (China) 0-5

57kg Kurt Walker (Ireland) beat Mirazizbek Mitzakhalilov (Uzbekistan) 4-1

July 30th

Last 16

60hk Kellie Harrington (Ireland) beat Rebecca Nicoli (Italy) 5-0

Quarter-final

69kg Aidan Walsh (Ireland) beat Mervin Clair (Mauritius) 4-1

August 1st

Quarter-final

57kg Kurt Walker (Ireland) lost to Duke Ragan (USA) 2-3

Semi-final

69kg Aidan Walsh (Ireland) lost to Pat McCormack (Great Britain) (W/O)

(Walsh sustains an ankle injury)

August 3rd

Quarter-final

60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) beat Imane Khelif (Algeria) 5-0

August 5th

Semi-final

60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) beat Sudaporn Sessondee (Thailand) 3-2

August 8th

Final

60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) v Beatriz Ferreira (Brazil).