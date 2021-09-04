How to WATCH Katie Taylor vs Jennifer Han – What Time – Running Order

Katie Taylor defends her world titles against American Jennifer Hann at Headingley Stadium in Leeds tonight.



The undisputed lightweight world title fight is billed as the co-main event to the Josh Warrington Maurico Lara rematch.



The Matchroom promoted card will be broadcast on the streaming app DAZN.





To be certain not to miss Taylor’s ring walk tune in from around 9:30pm.



Running order is as follows:



17:00 BST LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL AND FIRST FIGHT



4 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight contest

MALI WRGHT 180lbs v ANTONY WOOLERY 1813/ 4 lbs

(Chapeltown, England) (Wolverhampton, England)



followed by



4 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight contest

BRANDON STANSFIELD 1491/ 2 lbs v MJ HALL 1481/ 2 lbs

(Leeds, England) (Brierley Hill, England)



followed by



6 x 3 mins International Super-Bantamweight contest

JACK BATESON 124lbs v FELIX GARCIA 123lbs

(Leeds, England) (Juigalpa, Nicaragua)



followed by



10 x 3 mins IBO International Super-Bantamweight Title

HOPEY PRICE 1213/ 4 lbs v ZAHID HUSSAIN 121lbs

(Leeds, England) (Leeds, England)



19:00 BST LIVE ON DAZN



8 x 2 mins International Bantamweight contest

Ebanie Bridges 118lbs v MAILYS GANGLOFF 116lbs

(New South Wales, Australia) (Aix-les-Bains, France)



followed by



12 x 3 mins IBO Lightweight World Title

JOVANNI STRAFFON 1341/ 4 lbs v MAXI HUGHES 1341/ 4 lbs

(Mexico City, Mexico) (Rossington, England)



followed by



10 x 3 mins WBA Continental Welterweight Title

CONOR BENN 1461/ 2 lbs v ADRIAN GRANADOS 1461/ 2 lbs

(Brentwood, England) (Chicago, USA)



followed by



10 x 2 mins Undisputed Lightweight World Title

KATIE TAYLOR 1343/ 4 lbs v JENNIFER HAN 1341/ 4 lbs

(Bray, Ireland) (El Paso, USA)



followed by



12 x 3 mins International Featherweight contest

MAURICIO LARA 1251/ 2 lbs v JOSH WARRINGTON 1253/ 4 lbs

(Mexico City, Mexico) (Leeds, England)





Great reception for Katie Taylor in Leeds. She weighs in 134.75lbs; challenger Jennifer Han 134.25lbs. Fight is on for Headingley Stadium tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/dvOFTTe3GR — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) September 3, 2021

Speaking ahead of the fight Taylor said: “This is the first fight in a long time where I’ve actually fought in front of a live crowd, the fact that’s here in Leeds, some of my best memories as a kid are visiting this city, going to Leeds United games at Elland Road. This city has a special place in my heard and I never thought I’d have a chance to fight here. I’m just so excited about it.



“This is a huge fight for both of us, I don’t overlook anybody, I can’t afford to get complacent and when you do it’s when you start to actually lose fights. I have prepared for this fight just like I’ve prepared for any fight. I’m expecting a tough challenge on Saturday, and I’m prepared for that.



“I feel great, I know I can’t do this forever, but I still feel very fresh right now and I still have plenty more years in the ring. This training camp has gone great, I feel sharp and strong, I can’t wait to produce one of my best performances on Saturday night.”

Picture credit Mark Robinson Matchroom.