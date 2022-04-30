How to Watch Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano – Time – Running Order

Katie Taylor [20(6)-0] makes history yet again tonight.

The Wicklow wonder woman and trailblazing Irish sporting sensation takes on Amanda Serrano [42(30)-1-1] in New York in the early hours of Sunday morning [Irish Time].

The biggest female fight of all time and the first female fight to top a Madison Square Garden hosted fight night will be streamed on DAZN and fans can tune in to watch live via online the streaming giant.

TV coverage of the Matchroom card starts from 12:30am Irish time in the early hours of Sunday 1st May 2022.

Taylor is expected to ring walk from 3:00am Irish time with the fight set to glove off around 3:15am.

Weights and expected reverse running order can be seen below:

Katie Taylor (134.6) vs. Amanda Serrano (133.6)

Jessie Vargas (153) vs. Liam Smith (154)

Franchon Crews Dezurn (166.8) vs. Elin Cederroos (167.8)

Galal Yafai (111.8) vs. Miguel Cartagena (110.4)

Austin Williams (158.8) vs. Chordale Booker (157.4)

Reshat Mati (143.8) vs. Joe Eli Hernandez (144.2)

Skye Nicolson (125.6) vs. Shanecqua Paisley Davis (TBA)

Khalil Coe (174.6) vs. William Langston (173)