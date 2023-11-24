HOW TO WATCH Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron Rematch – Running Order – Ring Walk Times

Katie Taylor rematches with Chantelle Cameron in Dublin this Saturday.

The undisputed world champions will trade leather at the 3Arena for the second time this year as the Irish trailblazer looks to avenge her sole pro defeat and become a two-weight undisputed champion.

The pair will do battle for the English fighter’s light welterweight collection on top of a Matchroom-promoted, DAZN-broadcast bill.

The eagerly-anticipated repeat plays out in Dublin’s 3Arena the same venue it did in May.

The fight will be broadcast live on DAZN – you can tune in HERE.

Undercard coverage beings from 7pm with Taylor and Cameron expected in the ring anytime from 10pm.

Early undercard fights can be watched on Before the Bell on Matchroom’s YouTube channel from 5pm.

The Undercard is as follows:

Paddy Donovan vs Danny Ball (welterweight)

Gary Cully vs Reece Mould (lightweight)

Skye Nicolson (C) vs Lucy Wildheart (WBC women’s interim featherweight title)

John Cooney vs Liam Gaynor (BBBofC Celtic super-featherweight title)

Zelfa Barrett vs Costin Ion (super-featherweight)

Thomas Carty vs Dan Garber (heavyweight)

Emmet Brennan Jamie Morrissey (BUI Celtic light-heavyweight title)

Giorgio Visioli vs Lee Anthony Sibley (lightweight)

The official running order will be confirmed shortly