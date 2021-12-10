How to Watch Katie Taylor and Caoimhin Agyarko – Running Order – Times

Katie Taylor fights for the third time this year when she defends her lightweight world titles at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

The undisputed champion puts her titles on the line against Firuza Sharipova in her 20th professional fight.

Caoimhin Agyarko joins the Irish fight legend on the card. The Belfast middleweight fights for the WBA International vacant title when he trades leather with Mexican based American Noe Larios in what is his Matchroom debut.

Katie Taylor and Firuza Sharipova Weigh In ahead of their WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight Titles fight tomorrow night. 10 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Both bouts will be broadcast on DAZN . Agyarko is expected to ring walk just after 19:00 Irish time, while Taylor is expected in the ring after 21:00.

Photo credit Mark Robinson Matchroom

The running order is as below:

16:00 GMT LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL



4 x 3 mins International Super-Bantamweight contest

JOE MCGRAIL 121lbs 4oz v FRANCISCO RODRIGUEZ 117lbs 11oz

(Liverpool, England) (Alfacar, Spain)



followed by



6 x 3 mins International Super-Lightweight contest

CALUM FRENCH 10st 6oz v RUSTEM FATKHULLIN 10st 12oz

(Gateshead, England) (Ufa, Russia)



followed by



8 x 3 mins International Featherweight contest

JORDAN GILL 128lbs 10oz v ALAN ISAIAS LUQUES CASTILLO 127lbs

(Chatteris, England) (Cordoba, Argentina)



followed by



4 x 3 mins International Super-Welterweight contest

PADDY LACEY 11st 3lbs 2oz v VASIF MAMEDOV 11st 6lbs 5oz

(Chester, England) (Perm, Russia)



followed by



19:00 GMT LIVE ON DAZN



10 x 3 mins vacant WBA International Middleweight Title

CAOIMHIN AGYARKO 159lbs 5oz v NOE LARIOS JR 160lbs

(Belfast, Northern Ireland) (California, USA)



followed by



6 x 3 mins International Super-Bantamweight contest

PETER MCGRAIL 123lbs 4oz v ENGEL GOMEZ 124lbs 12oz

(Liverpool, England) (Chinandega, Nicaragua)



followed by



10 x 3 mins vacant WBA Continental Super-Featherweight Title

JOE CORDINA 129lbs 15oz v MIKO KHATCHATRYAN 129lbs 12oz

(Cardiff, Wales) (Liege, Belgium)



followed by



10 x 3 mins vacant WBA Continental Super-Lightweight Title

ROBBIE DAVIES JR 139lbs 2oz v HENRY LUNDY 141lbs 4oz

(Liverpool, England) (Philadelphia, USA)



followed by



10 x 2 mins Undisputed Lightweight World Titles

KATIE TAYLOR 134lbs 11oz v FIRUZ SHARIPOVA 143lbs 4oz

(Bray, Ireland) (Taraz, Kazakhstan)



followed by



12 x 3 mins WBA Continental Welterweight Title

CONOR BENN 146lbs 8oz v CHRIS ALGIERI 146lbs

(Brentwood, England) (New York, USA)