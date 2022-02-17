How to Watch Kate Radomska Fight in Scotland

Kate Radomska [1-0] fights for the second time as a pro in Scotland tonight.

The Waterford flyweight takes on the experienced and extremely durable Claudia Ferenczi [20(10)-87(4)-8] on a Fight Zone broadcast Sam Kynoch promoted fight night.

On paper, the fight, which plays out over six two-minute rounds, isn’t as challenging as the Robbie Flynn managed fighters debut – but it’s a solid early fight nonetheless.

Unlike debut foe, Judit Hachbold, Ferenczi hasn’t challenged for European honours but still provides the Polish born Deise fighter with the chance make a mini statement.

117 fight veteran Ferenczi has only been stopped 4 times in 84 defeats and hasn’t been finished inside the distance since 2016. If Radomska can end that durable streak it would make people sit up and take note.

It’s something the ambitious Polish-born fighter is targeting and has been working toward in her first full pro camp.

“To be fair I only had 10 days of professional-level training before my debut so the game plan was just to go out and get the job done,” she told Irish-boxing.com

“This time I’ve been at my gym in Essex since the first week in January working hard with Will Jones and the rest of the stable at Edge Performance Institute. He’s brought me to another level. I’m hitting with real power and spite now so fingers crossed the fans will get to see a KO,” she adds.

The fight takes place at the Trump Turnberry, Turnberry, Scotland, and will be broadcast on FightZone.

Radomska opens the show and is expected in the ring anytime from 8:30pm.

To watch the fight just subscribe via https://www.fightzone.uk/

Subscription is free for the first 3 months and then £1.99 €1.99 afterward.