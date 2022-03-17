How to Watch Jono Carroll and Rohan Date Fight in Dubai – Running Oder – Times
Four Irish Fighters take to the ring in Dubai this weekend, two on Friday and two on Saturday.
Rohan Date, Jono Carroll, TJ Doheny and Tyrone McKenna will trade leather in separate fights across back to back Probellum Evolution fight nights.
All the action takes place at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.
World title hopeful Carroll fights late replacement and undefeated Ghanianin Patrick Ayi Aryee in a co main event on Friday. Waterford’s Date appears a little earlier in the evening sharing the ring with England’s Tom Hill over eight.
The action can be watched from Ireland via Fans in Ireland can watch as follows: Eurosport, TV discovery+ or the Eurosport App
Date is due in the ring at 18:40 local time, which is 14:40 Irish time.
Jono Carroll appears 22:00 Dubai time which is 18:00 Irish time.
PROBELLUM EVOLUTION RUNNING ORDER
FRIDAY, MARCH 18
DUBAI DUTY FREE TENNIS STADIUM
(ALL LOCAL TIMES)
Main Event
2250
IBO lightweight world title
Estelle Mossely (9-0) v Yanina del Carmen Lescano (10-1) 10 Rounds
2200
Co-main event
Jono Carroll (21-2) v Patrick Ayi Aryee (21-0-1) 10 Rounds
2100
WBC super-featherweight title eliminator
O’Shaquie Foster (18-2) v Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov (18-0) 12 Rounds
2010
Shabaz Masoud (9-0) v Yoann Boyeux (43-6) 10 Rounds
1920
Bakhodir Jalolov (9-0) v Kamil Sokolowski (11-24-2) 8 Rounds
1840
Rohan Date (13-0-1) v Tom Hill (9-2) 8 Rounds
1820
Joshua Ridgewell (1-0) v Suraj Ram (3-3) 4 Rounds
1750
Sultan Al Nuaimi (6-0) v Hamza Mchanjo (17-14-3) 6 Rounds
1720
Eyrk Apresyan (8-1) v Burak Akkus (5-2) 6 Rounds
ARENA FLOAT
Zlad Wael Hamza (1-0) v Karanjeet Singh (0-2) 4 Rounds