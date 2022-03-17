How to Watch Jono Carroll and Rohan Date Fight in Dubai – Running Oder – Times

Four Irish Fighters take to the ring in Dubai this weekend, two on Friday and two on Saturday.

Rohan Date, Jono Carroll, TJ Doheny and Tyrone McKenna will trade leather in separate fights across back to back Probellum Evolution fight nights.

All the action takes place at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

World title hopeful Carroll fights late replacement and undefeated Ghanianin Patrick Ayi Aryee in a co main event on Friday. Waterford’s Date appears a little earlier in the evening sharing the ring with England’s Tom Hill over eight.

The action can be watched from Ireland via Fans in Ireland can watch as follows: Eurosport, TV discovery+ or the Eurosport App

Date is due in the ring at 18:40 local time, which is 14:40 Irish time.

Jono Carroll appears 22:00 Dubai time which is 18:00 Irish time.

PROBELLUM EVOLUTION RUNNING ORDER

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

DUBAI DUTY FREE TENNIS STADIUM

(ALL LOCAL TIMES)

Main Event

2250

IBO lightweight world title

Estelle Mossely (9-0) v Yanina del Carmen Lescano (10-1) 10 Rounds

2200

Co-main event

Jono Carroll (21-2) v Patrick Ayi Aryee (21-0-1) 10 Rounds

2100

WBC super-featherweight title eliminator

O’Shaquie Foster (18-2) v Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov (18-0) 12 Rounds

2010

Shabaz Masoud (9-0) v Yoann Boyeux (43-6) 10 Rounds

1920

Bakhodir Jalolov (9-0) v Kamil Sokolowski (11-24-2) 8 Rounds

1840

Rohan Date (13-0-1) v Tom Hill (9-2) 8 Rounds

1820

Joshua Ridgewell (1-0) v Suraj Ram (3-3) 4 Rounds

1750

Sultan Al Nuaimi (6-0) v Hamza Mchanjo (17-14-3) 6 Rounds

1720

Eyrk Apresyan (8-1) v Burak Akkus (5-2) 6 Rounds

ARENA FLOAT

Zlad Wael Hamza (1-0) v Karanjeet Singh (0-2) 4 Rounds