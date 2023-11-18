HOW TO WATCH – Joe Ward topped Rumble in the Hills card

Boxing returns to Donegal for the first time in 13 years tonight.

Elite Promotions and Sheer Sports promote Rumble in the Hills at the Aura Complex in Letterkenny.

The bill is topped by former amateur sensation Joe Ward. ‘Mighty Joe’ makes his Irish debut against Prince Oko Nartey of Ghana over eight rounds of light heavyweight action.

James McGivern provides chief support in an interesting BUI Celtic lightweight title fight with Josh Stanford.

Donegal man Danny Boyle also populates the card and also makes his Irish debut. There is a straight up debut for Jason Myers as the Galway cruiserweight makes his paid bow.

Kerry’s Liam Walsh will look to make it three knockouts on the bounce while his brother Paddy Walsh will aim for his third pro win. Cain Lewis comes back from a layoff while Scotland’s Tyler Jolly also fights.

The running orders is as follows:

To WATCH the card LIVE just follow the link below:

https://www.glistrr.com/events/e/elite-sports-sheer-sports-presents-rumble-in-the-hills-3152-35

FS Media will broadcast the fight night for the price of 10e.