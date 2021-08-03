How To WATCH Joe Ward on Triller Rap Battle card

‘Mighty’ Joe Ward [3(2)-1(1)] returns to the ring tonight in New York.

The Moate BC graduate takes on undefeated Troy Williams [5(4)-0-1] on the first installment of Triller Fight Club’s ‘TrillerVerz’ series, which is set to run on Tuesday nights monthly for the next year, bringing together boxing and Verzuz rap/DJ battles.

The Monroe, Louisiana native remains unbeaten and has four knockout wins in six fights. The American stepped up against Manjaro Hills [8(2)-1-1] in New Orleans last time out and shared the spoils after in a draw.

It is a return to the New York complex where Ward’s nightmare pro debut took place. Back in October 2019 on a Matchroom card in the larger Madison Square Garden Arena, the Irishman fell to a second-round TKO loss to Delgado after suffering a reoccurrence of a freak knee injury.

After a successful rehabilitation, the Rio Olympian scored two quick comeback wins in Mexico last December before exacting revenge over Delgado in Puerto Rico in March.

The card next is headlined by American heavyweight contender Michael Hunter who faces Mike Wilson and also features former world champion Chris Algieri and a rap battle between N.O.R.E. and Beanie Sigel. It also features a fight for Matthew Tinker, Ward’s former National Elite Championship final opponent.

Welcome to #TrillerVerz‼️

The #TrillerVerz Series by #TrillerFightClub is bringing TUESDAY NIGHT BOXING BACK with MICHAEL HUNTER VS MIKE WILSON followed by a #Verzuz battle with THE LOX vs DIPSET! 🔥TOMORROW AUG 3RD LIVE from @HuluTheaterMSG!



Boxing 4PT/7ET

Verzuz 630PT / 930ET pic.twitter.com/rzXLwXXKA6 — Triller Fight Club (@trillerfight) August 3, 2021

The fights will be aired for free on both Triller TV and Fite TV.

The broadcast begins 12:00am Irish time and Ward is expected in the ring early.

The card and the weights are as follows:

Michael Hunter, 217.2 vs. Mike Wilson, 224.2 – Ten Rounds

WBA Heavyweight World Title Eliminator

Chris Algieri, 142.8 vs. Mikkel LesPierre, 144 – Ten Rounds

Aaron Aponte, 139.8 vs. Gerardo Gonzalez, 138 — Four Rounds

Joe Ward, 175.2 vs. Troy Williams, 175.6 – Six Rounds

Eric Walker 147 vs. Ivan Golub, 146.2 – Ten Rounds

Vacant IBF – USBA Welterweight Title

Christina Cruz, 111.2 vs. Indeya Smith, 111.6 – Four Rounds

Matthew Tinker, 174.2 vs. Michael Rycraft, 173.2 – Four Rounds

Robert Sabbagh, 220.2 vs. Cleveland Billingsley III, 251.2 – Four Rounds

Nikoloz Sekhniashvili, 154.2 vs. Guido Schramm, 155 – Six Rounds