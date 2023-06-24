HOW TO WATCH Jason Quigley vs Edgar Berlanga
Jason Quigley [24(14)-2(2)] will look to gatecrash the world-level super middleweight party when he takes on Edgar Berlanga in New York tonight.
The Donegal fighter takes on the undefeated New York on the top of a Matchroom Boxing card at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theatre in the early hours of Sunday morning Irish time.
As with all Matchroom bouts the card will be broadcast on the streaming app DAZN and Quigley is expected in the ring anytime after 3am Irish time.
The running order is as below:
|Before the Bell from 6pm ET
6 x 3 mins Lightweight contest
Ofacio Falcon (134.8lbs) vs. Pedro Vicente (133.6lbs)
Bronx, New York Mayaguez, Puerto Rico
Followed by
6 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight contest
Pablo Valdez (154lbs) vs. Demian Fernandez (154lbs)
New York Buenos Aires, Argentina
Followed by
8 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight contest
Khalil Coe (176.2lbs) vs. Buneet Bisla (173.2lbs)
Jersey City, New Jersey British Columbia, Canada
Live on DAZN from 8pm ET
8 x 3 mins Flyweight contest
Yankiel Rivera (111.4lbs) vs. Christian Robles (111.2lbs)
Toa Alta, Puerto Rico Lakewood, California
Followed by
10 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest
Reshat Mati (140.6lbs) vs. Dakota Linger (140.8lbs)
Staten Island, New York Buckhannon, West Virginia
Followed by
10 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest
Adam Kownacki (251.8lbs) vs. Joe Cusumano (238.2lbs)
Brooklyn, New York Danville, Virginia
Followed by
12 x 3 mins WBO NABO Super-Middleweight title
Edgar Berlanga (167.8lbs) vs. Jason Quigley (167.6lbs)
Brooklyn, New York Ballybofey, Ireland
