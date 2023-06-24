Headline NewsNews

HOW TO WATCH Jason Quigley vs Edgar Berlanga

irishboxing

Jason Quigley [24(14)-2(2)] will look to gatecrash the world-level super middleweight party when he takes on Edgar Berlanga in New York tonight.

The Donegal fighter takes on the undefeated New York on the top of a Matchroom Boxing card at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theatre in the early hours of Sunday morning Irish time.

As with all Matchroom bouts the card will be broadcast on the streaming app DAZN and Quigley is expected in the ring anytime after 3am Irish time.

The running order is as below:

Before the Bell from 6pm ET

6 x 3 mins Lightweight contest

Ofacio Falcon (134.8lbs)    vs.    Pedro Vicente (133.6lbs)
Bronx, New York                           Mayaguez, Puerto Rico

Followed by

6 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight contest

Pablo Valdez (154lbs)        vs.    Demian Fernandez (154lbs)
New York           Buenos Aires, Argentina

Followed by

8 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight contest

Khalil Coe (176.2lbs) vs.    Buneet Bisla (173.2lbs)
Jersey City, New Jersey               British Columbia, Canada

Live on DAZN from 8pm ET

8 x 3 mins Flyweight contest

Yankiel Rivera (111.4lbs)  vs.    Christian Robles (111.2lbs)
Toa Alta, Puerto Rico          Lakewood, California

Followed by

10 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest

Reshat Mati (140.6lbs)      vs.    Dakota Linger (140.8lbs)
Staten Island, New York              Buckhannon, West Virginia

Followed by

10 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

Adam Kownacki (251.8lbs)        vs.    Joe Cusumano (238.2lbs)
Brooklyn, New York            Danville, Virginia

Followed by

12 x 3 mins WBO NABO Super-Middleweight title

Edgar Berlanga (167.8lbs) vs.    Jason Quigley (167.6lbs)
Brooklyn, New York            Ballybofey, Ireland
Our mailing address is:

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

You May Also Like

Commonwealth Team ‘Ready to Make Their Mark’

irishboxing

TV a possibility for big Ulster Hall show

Joe O'Neill

Opponent Upgrade – Aaron McKenna faces KO artist live on Sky Sports

irishboxing