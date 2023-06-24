HOW TO WATCH Jason Quigley vs Edgar Berlanga

Jason Quigley [24(14)-2(2)] will look to gatecrash the world-level super middleweight party when he takes on Edgar Berlanga in New York tonight.

The Donegal fighter takes on the undefeated New York on the top of a Matchroom Boxing card at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theatre in the early hours of Sunday morning Irish time.

As with all Matchroom bouts the card will be broadcast on the streaming app DAZN and Quigley is expected in the ring anytime after 3am Irish time.

The running order is as below: