Headline News News Pro News 

How to WATCH Irish fighters compete in Belgium – TIMES + LIVE STREAM

Jonny Stapleton , , , ,

Five Irish fighters go to work on what promises to be a very entertaining card in Belgium tomorrow.

It will be all eyes on Brussels as Christian Preston, John Cooney, Ryan O’Rourke, Tony Browne and Keane McMahon compete on the All Eyez on Brussels 2 card set for the Claridge Events Centre in the Belgian capital

Keane McMahon tops the bill beside local favourite Annas Messaoudi, while Tony Browne and Ryan O’Rourke also compete in eagerly anticipated clashes high up the card against Chico Kwasi and Wilson Sanchez Mendes respectively.

John Cooney also faces a test as he faces Angelo Turco, while Christian Preston debuts on the card.

The debutant kicks off the Irish action as early 4:20pm.

The card is available on Facebook pay-per-view at a cost of €7.99.

Click HERE to purchase.

The approximate fight times are as follows (Irish time):

Preston v Grochowski (4:20pm)

Cooney v Turco (5:40pm)

O’Rourke v Mendes (7:05pm)

Browne v Kwasi (8:15pm)

Messaoudi v McMahon (9:15pm)

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

WATCH – Joe Fitzpatrick’s next opponent knocks out warm-up foe with massive ELBOW

Jonny Stapleton

Disappointment for Heavweight Big Sexy

irishboxing

Rematch keen Berki claims lack of experience and not Cummings beat him

Jonny Stapleton