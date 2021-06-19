How to WATCH Irish fighters compete in Belgium – TIMES + LIVE STREAM

Five Irish fighters go to work on what promises to be a very entertaining card in Belgium tomorrow.

It will be all eyes on Brussels as Christian Preston, John Cooney, Ryan O’Rourke, Tony Browne and Keane McMahon compete on the All Eyez on Brussels 2 card set for the Claridge Events Centre in the Belgian capital

Keane McMahon tops the bill beside local favourite Annas Messaoudi, while Tony Browne and Ryan O’Rourke also compete in eagerly anticipated clashes high up the card against Chico Kwasi and Wilson Sanchez Mendes respectively.

John Cooney also faces a test as he faces Angelo Turco, while Christian Preston debuts on the card.

The debutant kicks off the Irish action as early 4:20pm.

The card is available on Facebook pay-per-view at a cost of €7.99.

Click HERE to purchase.

The approximate fight times are as follows (Irish time):

Preston v Grochowski (4:20pm)

Cooney v Turco (5:40pm)

O’Rourke v Mendes (7:05pm)

Browne v Kwasi (8:15pm)

Messaoudi v McMahon (9:15pm)