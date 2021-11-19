How To Watch – Graham McCormack’s BUI Celtic Title Fight

Graham McCormack vows to become BUI Celtic middleweight champion in Glasgow on Friday night.

The Limerick man fights Paul Kean for the prettiest belt in Irish boxing at the Crowne Plaza.

The Dinner Show bout will and indeed the entire card will be available to watch live on Fightzone.

John Carpenter also appears on the show, the Pete Taylor trained Clondalkin fighter

The show is expected to begin at 7:30pm and Carpenter is in second.

McCormack competes further up the card and thus won’t compete till later in the night.

Awaiting running order confirmation.

