How to Watch Gary Cully vs Wilfredo Flores – Running Order – Time

Gary Cully [15(9)-0] gloves off what could be a monumental year for his career in Nottingham tonight.

‘The Diva’ returns to the venue where he knocked out former world champion Miguel Vazquez, the Motor Point Arena where he’ll fight Wilfredo Flores [10(5)-0-1] for the vacant WBA Intercontinental title.

The Kildare lightweight’s meeting with the undefeated American is the first bout of his improved five-fight deal with Matchrrom and plays out on the Wood – Lara card.

The card will be broadcast on the streaming service DAZN.

The ‘main broadcast’ beings at 7pm with Cull in two fights before the main event so potentially anytime from around 8 pm.

The running order is as below: