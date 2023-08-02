How to Watch Feile Fight Night – Padraig McCrory vs Steed Woodhall

Padraig McCrory steps into the spotlight this weekend when he tops the Feile Fight Night.

The Hammer takes on England’s Steed Woodhall on the Conlan Boxing card set for the Falls Park and Friday night.

Also appearing will be Turf Lodge’s Sean McComb who takes on Alejandro Moya for the WBA European light welterweight title.

While a stacked undercard includes Olympian Kurt Walker, Lewis Crocker, Kieran Molloy, BUI Celtic middleweight champion Fearghus Quinn, Gerard Hughes, James Freeman, Conor Quinn and Georgia O’Connor.

The early portion of the card will be broadcast on Boxing Social’s Youtube Channel while the main card will be broadcast on Fite Tv in the UK and Ireland.

American fans can tune into to ESPN + to view the fight night.

The main card looks set to glove off at 7pm Irish title with the undercard starting as early as 5pm.