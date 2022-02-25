How to Watch Eric Donovan on Taylor-Catterall undercard – Time- Running Order

Eric Donovan [14(8)-1(1)] will take on a double Olympic gold medal in a co main event on a massive card on Saturday night.

The Kildare fighter has been handed a massive chance to impress on a card with global interest and will trade leather with Robeisy Ramirez [8 (4)-1] in Scotland.

The 10 round featherweight contest is co main event for the massive unified world light welterweight title clash between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall promoted by BOXXER and Top Rank, at the OVO Hydro, Glasgow, live and Sky Sports.

It’s a huge opportunity for the 35-year-old on a huge platform and the kind of fight he has been calling for in recent years.

Donovan last stepped up against Zelfa Barrett in Fight Camp in 2020 and despite impressing was ultimately stopped. The Athy fighter has been looking for another big opportunity since and has finally got it.

Ramirez isn’t as experienced as Barrett in terms of the pro game but his pedigree is unquestionable. The Cuban 28-year-old won Olympic gold in London in 2012 and Rio 2016 and comes into this clash on the back of a NABF super bantamweight win over a then 17-0 Orlando Gonzalez Ruiz.

Like Donovan the Top Rank star has one defeat on his record having lost on his debut to Adan Gonzales in 2019.

Donovan’s fight with with the Cuban will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. The Irish champion fights just before the main event so expect him to climb through the ropes anytime from 9:00pm.

The Running Order is as follows:

FIGHT 1: 17:006×3 Mins Super-Featherweight ContestMARK McKEOWN 9st 1lb 5oz (128lb)

vs.

ENGEL GOMEZ 9st 3lb 5oz (129lb)

SKY SPORTS BOXING FACEBOOK LIVE STREAM: 17.30

FIGHT 24×3 Mins Super-Welterweight ContestKIERAN MOLLOY 11st 5oz (154lb)

vs.

DAMIAN ESQUISABEL 11st (154lb)

FIGHT 34×3 Mins Featherweight ContestKURT WALKER 9st 3lb (129lb)

vs.

JAROSLAV HRIADEL 9st 1lb 5oz (127lb)

FIGHT 46×3 Mins Welterweight ContestPADDY DONOVAN 10st 6lb (146lb)

vs.

MIROSLAV SERBAN 10st 5lb (145lb)

FIGHT 58×3 Mins Super-Middleweight ContestJOHN DOCHERTY 12st 4lb (172lb)

vs.

JORDAN GRANT 12st 8lb 5oz (176lb)

FIGHT 66×2 Mins Super-Bantamweight ContestEBONIE JONES 8st 13lb 5oz (126lb)

vs.

EFFY KATHOPOULI 8st 12lb (124lb)

FIGHT 710×3 Mins Vacant Scottish Heavyweight Championship NICK CAMPBELL 18st 2lb (254lb)

vs.

JAY McFARLANE 19st 10lb (276)

FIGHT 810×3 Mins Featherweight ContestROBEISY RAMIREZ 9st 5oz (126lb)

vs.

ERIC DONOVAN 9st 5oz (126lb)

FIGHT 912×3 Mins Undisputed World Super-Lightweight ChampionshipJOSH TAYLOR 10st (140lb)

vs.

JACK CATTERALL 9st 13lbs 5oz (139lb)

SWING BOUTS

Fight 10 *TV SWING*6×3 Mins Middleweight ContestBILAL FAWAZ 11st 4lb 5oz (159lb)

vs.

MALAM VARELA 11st 8lb (162lb)

Fight 11 *TV SWING*6/4×3 Mins Cruiserweight ContestSCOTT FORREST 14st 7lb 5oz (204lb)

vs.

ERIK NAZARYAN 14st 11lb (207lb)



Paddy Donovan, Kurt Walker and Kieran Molloy also fight on the bill- here is how you can watch their fights.