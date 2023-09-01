HOW TO WATCH – Dylan Moran versus Florian Marku

Dylan Moran has finally secured his breakthrough chance and could change his career completely with a win this Saturday night.

‘The Real Deal’ takes on Boxxer and Sky Sports favourite Florian Marku on the Liam Smith – Chris Eubank Jr II card in Manchester.

The bout has developed into a bad-blood grudge match and has become THE fight of the undercard over the course of an antic-packed fight week.

The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office on channels 491 and 492.

Moran and Florian Marku both make weight. pic.twitter.com/amPfDeJjSk — Irish-Boxing.com (@Irishboxingcom) September 1, 2023

Fans will have to pay £19.95 to watch the fight and more details on how to do so can be found here.

The undercard is schedule to get underway at 6pm while the main event ring walks are expected at around 10pm.

Exactly what time Moran is due to trade leather hasn’t been shared yet but expect him in the ring any time from 7:30pm.

Speaking about the fight Moran said:

“I’ve had to come up a different road; selling tickets, doing what I have had to do and I haven’t fought guys at the level of Florian yet – that’s clear to see. But, in saying that, this fight is going to bring out a Dylan Moran you haven’t seen yet. I’ve pushed through all those bad days, the struggles and the challenges.

“I knew that when the opportunity comes, I am good enough to beat these guys and, if I didn’t believe that, I would have just packed it in.”

Moran also suggests the fight may not play as the brawler versus boxer battle many predict it will be.

Waterford’s ‘Real Deal’ insists he won’t attempt to play matador to the Albanian King’s bull, rather he will look to set the pace.

“We plan on pushing the pace, if you watch Florian he tends to take the first minute of the round-off. He likes to walk around, talk to the referee, there are three minutes in the round and he probably works for a minute of it.

“Our plan is to push the pace while he spends those remaining two minutes trying to get his breath back. When we do that, we will plan to take him into deep waters.”