How to Watch Darragh Foley – Robbie Davies Jr

Darragh Foley fights on top of a Match Card at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool tonight.

The Australian based Dub takes on Robbie Davies Jr in the co-main event and the most eagerly anticipated fight of the night.

The fight will be Foley’s first outside of Australia since he lost to Tyrone McKenna in 2019 and victory could open doors to more huge nights.

The clash will be broadcast on streaming service DAZN. The card gloves off at 16:30 with the TV portion of the bill commencing at 19:00.

Foley and Davies Jr will be in second last and could be on anywhere from 21:00.