How to Watch Darragh Foley – Robbie Davies Jr
Darragh Foley fights on top of a Match Card at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool tonight.
The Australian based Dub takes on Robbie Davies Jr in the co-main event and the most eagerly anticipated fight of the night.
The fight will be Foley’s first outside of Australia since he lost to Tyrone McKenna in 2019 and victory could open doors to more huge nights.
The clash will be broadcast on streaming service DAZN. The card gloves off at 16:30 with the TV portion of the bill commencing at 19:00.
Foley and Davies Jr will be in second last and could be on anywhere from 21:00.
|ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
16:00 DOORS OPEN
16:30 LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL
4 x 3 mins International Middleweight contest
GEORGE LIDDARD 162.1 lbs v DANIEL PRZEWIESLIK 161.1 lbs
(Billericay, England) (Ruda Slaska, Poand)
followed by
6 x 3 mins International Super-Lightweight contest
CAMPBELL HATTON 140.5 lbs v MICHAEL GONXHE 136.14 lbs
(Hyde, England) (Frankfurt, Germany)
followed by
6 x 3 mins Middleweight contest
PADDY LACEY 162.14 lbs v JAMES MCCARTHY 160.15 lbs
(Liverpool, England) (Liverpool, England)
followed by
8 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest
AQIB FIAZ 134.7 lbs v DEAN DODGE 132.15 lbs
(Oldham, England) (Yeovil, England)
followed by
19:00 LIVE ON DAZN
10 x 2 mins vacant Commonwealth Lightweight Title
RHIANNON DIXON 134.12 lbs v VICKY WILKINSON 132.1 lbs
(Warrington, England) (Wombourne, England)
followed by
10 x 3 mins International Super-Bantamweight contest
PETER MCGRAIL 123.8 lbs v NICOLAS NAHUEL BOTELLI 123.12 lbs
(Liverpool, England) (Salta, Argentina)
followed by
8 x 3 mins International Heavyweight contest
JOHNNY FISHER 240.12 lbs v ALFONSO DAMIANI 233.13 lbs
(Romford, England) (Subiaco, Italy)
followed by
10 x 3 mins International Super-Lightweight contest
ROBBIE DAVIES JR 139.12 lbs v DARRAGH FOLEY 139.6 lbs
(Liverpool, England) (Bondi, Australia)
followed by
10 x 3 mins WBO International Super-Middleweight Title
DIEOGO PACHECO 166.10 lbs v JACK CULLEN 167.8 lbs
(Los Angeles, USA) (Little Lever, England)