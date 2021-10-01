How To Watch Craig O’Brien Fight in Italy – Running Order- Time

Craig O’Brien [12(1)-2(1)] looks to register a career-changing win on a Matchroom Italia card in Milan tonight.

The Irish light-middleweight champion takes on the undefeated Samuel Nmomah [15(4)-0] in a fight that could change the trajectory of his career.

The fight takes place at the historic Allianz Cloud by Opi Since 82 and will be streamed live on DAZN. O’Brien’s fight is on fourth on a card that gloves off at 18:00 Irish time.

You can watch the card HERE.

Weights and Reverse Running Order



Vacant WBO Intercontinental super middleweight title

Daniele Scardina: 76 kg

Jurgen Doberstein: 75,750 kg

Vacant WBO Intercontinental lightweight title

Francesco Patera: 60,900 kg

Devis Boschiero: 61 kg

Italian welterweight title

Nicholas Esposito (champion): 66,400 kg

Emanuele Cavallucci: 66,100 kg

Super welterweights

Samuel Nmomah: 71,100 kg

Craig O’Brien: 71,100 kg

Super bantamweights

Vincenzo La Femina: 56 kg

Oleksandr Yegorov: 55,850 Kg

Welterweights

Reshat Mati: 66,500 kg

Vladyslav Baranov: 66,600 kg

Lightweights

Sandy Ryan: 65,600 kg

Aleksandra Vujovic: 64,150 kg

“Look at Tommy McCarthy,” said O’Brien when speaking to Irish-boxing.com. “He went out to Italy and he won, since then he’s catapulted, he fought on Eddie Hearn’s Fight Camp, has won titles and got a contract, so a win in this fight is massive for me,” he adds before saying he is hoping to impress his way onto Matchroom’s books.

“That would be the plan, as I said look at Tommy and what happened when he got the win there. Tommy got that contact, got a European title fight, and then he got Chris Billam Smith fight. It’s not just him, I’ve seen your man Reece Bellotti, he went over there last year he got a win, and your man Morrissey- and off the back of that he got [Chris] Eubank. So a win out here for me is massive!”