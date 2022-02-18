How to Watch Craig McCarthy fight on Khan-Brook Undercard – Time – Running Order

Craig McCarthy [8(1)-0-1] will look to make the most of a career-changing opportunity live on Sky Sports tonight.

The Waterford favourite will fight Bradley ‘Sting’ Rea [11(4)-0] in Manchester on the undercard of the massive Kell Brook and Amir Khan’s clash

Rea is a fancied prospect and has proven he is step up ready with victories over Jezz Smith and Lee Cutler last year.

Waterford’s McCarthy will argue the 23-year-olds record and the platform the fight plays out on, provide him with the perfect opportunity to inject real momentum into his career.

McCarthy and Rea’s fight is the fifth on the bill and is expected to glove off anytime after 19:00 Irish time.

The fight can be viewed on SKY BOX OFFICE.

SKY SPORTS BOXING FACEBOOK STREAM: 17.00

FIGHT #14×3 Mins Super-Bantamweight ContestIBRAHIM NADIM8st 11lb 5oz (123.5lb)

vs.

TAKA BEMBERE9st 3lb 5oz (129.5)



FIGHT #24×3 Mins Featherweight ContestABDUL KHAN9st 1lb (127lb)

vs.

RICKY STARKEY9st 2lb 5oz (128.5lb)



LIVE ON SKY SPORTS BOX OFFICE: 18:00



FIGHT #310×3 Mins English Super-Middleweight TitleCHARLIE SCHOFIELD12st (168lb)

vs.

GERMAINE BROWN12st (168lb)



FIGHT #46×3 Mins Cruiserweight ContestVIDDAL RILEY14st 3lb (199lb)

vs.

WILLBEFORCE SHIHEPO14st 2lb 5oz (198.5lb)



FIGHT #58×3 Mins Middleweight ContestBRAD REA11st 6lb 5oz (160.5lb)

vs.

CRAIG McCARTHY11st 7lb 5oz (161.5lb)



FIGHT #76×3 Mins Super-Lightweight ContestADAM AZIM9 12 4oz (138.4lb)

vs.

JORDAN ELLISON9st 12lb 5oz (138.5lb)



FIGHT #86×3 Mins Heavyweight ContestFRAZER CLARKE18st 4lb (256lb)

vs.

JAKE DARNELL17st 10lb 5oz (248.5)

FIGHT #910×2 Mins Vacant WBO Female World Super-Welterweight ChampionshipNATASHA JONAS10st 9lb 5oz (149.5lb)

vs.

CHRISTIAN NAMUS 10st 7lb 5oz (147.5lb)

FIGHT #1012×3 Mins Welterweight ContestAMIR KHAN8st 7lb 5oz (147.5lb)

vs.

KELL BROOK10st 8lb 5oz (148.5lb)

FIGHT #11 SWING4×3 Mins Welterweight ContestHASSAN AZIM10st 10lb (150lb)

vs.

MJ HALL10st 8lb (148lb)