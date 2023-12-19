HOW TO WATCH – Conor Wallace – Time – Running Order

Conor Wallace brings the curtain down on 2023 in terms of Irish boxing on Wednesday.

The Oz-based Newry native shares the ring with Mose Auimatagi as he returns to the Fortitude Music Hall, Fortitude Valley were he headlines a Tasman Fighters-promoted DAZN broadcast card.

The world-ranked WBC, IBF and WBA regional title holder goes into the fight on the back of two impressive knockout wins. After securing revenge over Leti Leti he stopped Matt Sheehan within a round to win the IBF Pan Pacific light-heavy title in July.

The clash will be broadcast around the world live on the streaming platform DAZN.

The broadcast will begin at 7:30 a.m. UK / 2:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. ACT with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 9:53 a.m. UK / 4:53 a.m. ET / 8:53 p.m. ACT.

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

It’s the second successive DAZN card the southpaw has topped he plans to show exactly why he is a main event fighter.

“It’s a massive platform, and tomorrow night, I show again why I deserve to be here,” the number one light heavyweight in Australia.

“You are going to see the best version of me. I feel like I’m getting better with every fight, more confident, fitter, stronger and faster. It’s been a great camp. I’ve been performing well and I’m ready to put on a show tomorrow night.”