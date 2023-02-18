News 

How to watch Cheavon Clarke – Running Order – Time

Jonny Stapleton

British prospect Cheavon Clarke will look to kick his 2023 off with a bang tonight.

The Gravesend cruiserweight fighter’s first outing of the year is set to be a final eliminator contest against fellow Brit Dec Spelman on February 18 at Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham.

The winner will compete for the English cruiserweight title later this year.

The fight can be viewed on the streaming app DAZN.

The main card gloves off at 7pm and Clarke is on second meaning he could be on any time from 7:30pm.

ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

16:00 DOORS OPEN
16:15 LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL 

6 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest 
SAM MAXWELL 144lbs v SHAUN COOPER 143lbs
(Liverpool, England)        (Willenhall, England)

followed by

8 x 3 mins International Super-Middleweight contest
KIERON CONWAY 168lbs v JORGE SILVA 167lbs
(Northampton, England)     (Matosinhos, Portugal)

followed by

8 x 3 mins International Super-Welterweight contest
JUNAID BOSTAN 155lbs v PETER KRAMER 155lbs
(Rotherham, England)        (Budapest, Hungary)

followed by

6 x 3 mins International Middleweight contest
AARON BOWEN 165lbs v MATHIEU GOMES 167lbs
(Coventry, England)         (Saint-Etienne, France)

followed by

19:00 LIVE ON DAZN

10 x 3 mins International Super-Bantamweight contest
GAMAL YAFAI 124lbs v DIEGO ALBERTO RUIZ 123lbs
(Birmingham, England)   (Las Talitas, Argentina)

followed by

10 x 3 mins International Cruiserweight contest
CHEAVON CLARKE 199lbs v ISRAEL DUFFUS 197lbs
(Gravesend, England)           (San Miguelito, Panama)  

followed by

10 x 3 mins WBA intercontinental Lightweight Title
GARY CULLY 134lbs v WILFREDO FLORES 134lbs
(Naas, Ireland)              (Dunkirk, USA)

followed by

12 x 3 mins British Super-Lightweight Title
DALTON SMITH 139lbs v BILLY ALLINGTON 139lbs
(Sheffield, England)        (Egham, England)

followed by

12 x 3 mins WBA Featherweight World Title
LEIGH WOOD 126lbs v MAURICIO LARA 126lbs
(Gedling, Nottingham, England) (Mexico City, Mexico)
Our mailing address is:

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Five National Elite Semi Finals to look out for

irishboxing

10 Strong Irish Team Ready for European Championship Action

irishboxing

‘Dean Clancy for Tokyo 2020. You have heard it here first’ – Teen talent has instant Olympic dream

Josh Reid McCabe