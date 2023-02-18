How to watch Cheavon Clarke – Running Order – Time
British prospect Cheavon Clarke will look to kick his 2023 off with a bang tonight.
The Gravesend cruiserweight fighter’s first outing of the year is set to be a final eliminator contest against fellow Brit Dec Spelman on February 18 at Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham.
The winner will compete for the English cruiserweight title later this year.
The fight can be viewed on the streaming app DAZN.
The main card gloves off at 7pm and Clarke is on second meaning he could be on any time from 7:30pm.
|ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
16:00 DOORS OPEN
16:15 LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL
6 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest
SAM MAXWELL 144lbs v SHAUN COOPER 143lbs
(Liverpool, England) (Willenhall, England)
followed by
8 x 3 mins International Super-Middleweight contest
KIERON CONWAY 168lbs v JORGE SILVA 167lbs
(Northampton, England) (Matosinhos, Portugal)
followed by
8 x 3 mins International Super-Welterweight contest
JUNAID BOSTAN 155lbs v PETER KRAMER 155lbs
(Rotherham, England) (Budapest, Hungary)
followed by
6 x 3 mins International Middleweight contest
AARON BOWEN 165lbs v MATHIEU GOMES 167lbs
(Coventry, England) (Saint-Etienne, France)
followed by
19:00 LIVE ON DAZN
10 x 3 mins International Super-Bantamweight contest
GAMAL YAFAI 124lbs v DIEGO ALBERTO RUIZ 123lbs
(Birmingham, England) (Las Talitas, Argentina)
followed by
10 x 3 mins International Cruiserweight contest
CHEAVON CLARKE 199lbs v ISRAEL DUFFUS 197lbs
(Gravesend, England) (San Miguelito, Panama)
followed by
10 x 3 mins WBA intercontinental Lightweight Title
GARY CULLY 134lbs v WILFREDO FLORES 134lbs
(Naas, Ireland) (Dunkirk, USA)
followed by
12 x 3 mins British Super-Lightweight Title
DALTON SMITH 139lbs v BILLY ALLINGTON 139lbs
(Sheffield, England) (Egham, England)
followed by
12 x 3 mins WBA Featherweight World Title
LEIGH WOOD 126lbs v MAURICIO LARA 126lbs
(Gedling, Nottingham, England) (Mexico City, Mexico)
|Our mailing address is: