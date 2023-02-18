How to watch Cheavon Clarke – Running Order – Time

British prospect Cheavon Clarke will look to kick his 2023 off with a bang tonight.

The Gravesend cruiserweight fighter’s first outing of the year is set to be a final eliminator contest against fellow Brit Dec Spelman on February 18 at Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham.

The winner will compete for the English cruiserweight title later this year.

The fight can be viewed on the streaming app DAZN.

The main card gloves off at 7pm and Clarke is on second meaning he could be on any time from 7:30pm.