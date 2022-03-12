How to Watch – Caoimhin Agyarko and Gary Cully Fight Tonight – Time Runing Order

Former Irish teammates Caoimhin Agyarko and Gary Cully fight away from home on the same bill since their amateur days tonight.

Both emerging talents populate the undercard of Michael Conlan’s attempt to dethrone WBA ‘regular’ champion Leigh Wood in Nottingham.

In potentially the fight of the night, Kildare’s Cully trades leather with former world lightweight champion Miguel Vazquez, while Agyarko is in a chief support role also against Mexican opposition. The middleweight prospect faces Juan Carlos Rubio in his second fight under the Matchroom banner.

Both bouts will be broadcast on DAZN, Cully should be in the ring anytime from19:30, while Agyarko could be in anytime after 21:00.

Photo Credit Mark Robinson and Matchroom

Running order is below:

WOOD VS. CONLAN WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER17:30 GMT LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL



6 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight contest

THOMAS WHITTAKER HART 12st 10lbs 2oz v BEN THOMAS 12st 8lbs 9oz

(Liverpool, England) (Bolton, England)



followed by



6 x 3 mins International Heavyweight contest

THOMAS CARTY 17st 5lbs 4oz v MICHAL BOLOZ 16st 8lbs 4oz

(Dublin, Ireland) (Nowy Sacz, Poland)



followed by



4 x 3 mins International Bantamweight contest

NICO LEIVARS 8st 8lbs 1oz v JOSE HERNANDEZ 8st 9lbs 5oz

(Mansfield, England) (La Concepcion, Nicaragua)



followed by



19:00 GMT LIVE ON DAZN



10 x 2 mins International Super-Lightweight contest

SANDY RYAN 10st 4lbs 8oz v ERICA ANABELLA FARIAS 10st 1lbs 1oz

(Derby, England) (Buenos Aires, Argentina)



followed by



10 x 3 mins International Lightweight contest

GARY CULLY 9st 8lbs 6oz v MIGUEL VAZQUEZ 9st 8lbs 1oz

(Naas, Ireland) (Guadalajara, Mexico)



followed by



10 x 3 mins vacant WBA Intercontinental Lightweight Title

TERRI HARPER 9st 7lbs 4oz v YAMILA BELEN ABELLANEDA 9st 8lbs 3oz

(Denaby Main, England) (Buenos Aires, Argentina)



followed by



10 x 3 mins WBA International Middleweight Title

CAOIMHIN AGYARKO 11st 5lbs 3oz v JUAN CARLOS RUBIO 11st 5lbs 5oz

(Belfast, Northern Ireland) (Zapopan, Mexico)



followed by



12 x 3 mins WBA Featherweight World Title

LEIGH WOOD 8st 13lbs 8oz v MICHAEL CONLAN 8st 12lbs 6oz

(Nottingham, England) (Belfast, Northern Ireland)