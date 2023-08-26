How to Watch Callum Walsh vs ‘El Pitbull’ Tonight

Callum Walsh [7(6)-0] tops yet another Hollywood Fight Night in California tonight.

The Cork prospect takes another big step up when he faces El Pitbull” Juan Jose Velasco over 10 rounds on the 360 Promotions bill.

The Freddie Roach-trained light middleweight defends his WBC US sliver title against the experienced battle-hardened challenger.

Like the majority of Walsh’s bouts to date, tonight’s clash will be broadcast on UFC Fight Pass.

The card is expected to glove off at 3am Irish time with Walsh expected in the ring relatively early.

Speaking about the fight Promoter Tom Loeffler “Juan Jose is actually more experienced and more dangerous and a nice step up, for Callum to learn. Callum has a background rich with a wealth of amateur experience and coupled with Hall of Fame Trainer Freddie Roach, we definitely want to put him on the fast track, especially as every fight is being televised on UFC Fight Pass as the main event. Callum and Freddie haven’t turned down one opponent that we’ve suggested. The caliber of opponent increases with each fight. All in all, it’s one of those learning experiences in building Callum into the star that we know he can be.”