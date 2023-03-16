How to Watch Callum Walsh and Joe Ward Fight Tonight

How to Watch Callum Walsh [5(4)-0] and Joe Ward [8(4)-1(1)] Fight Tonight – Times

Callum Walsh and Joe Ward get the St Patrick’s Day celebrations started early on separate cards and in separate countries tonight.

Former amateur underage standout Walsh fights in Boston, while one of Ireland’s greatest ever amateur performances Ward trades leather in Quebec.

Walsh takes on Wesley Tucker on top of a 360 Promotions Hollywood Fight Night bill at the Agganis Arena in the middle of the Boston University campus.

Ward will go to work against Mexican opposition in Mario Andrade Rodriguez on the undercard of an IBF eliminator at his weight between Jean Pascal and German Michael Eifert at the Place Bell in Quebec.

Ward’s bout will be broadcast on ESPN+ in America and on FITE TV across Ireland and the UK. Thecardglovesoff at 11:00pm Irish time with Ward expected to be in the ring relatively early.



Walsh tops his bill so will be in much later. His main event can be viewed on UFC Fight Pass. The Cork fighter won’t be in the ring until after 1am.