HOW TO WATCH Callum Walsh and Feargall McCrory fight at MSG

‘The fastest rising star in boxing’ returns to the ring on Thursday.

Cork prospect Callum Walsh makes his New York debut when trades leather on top of a bill at the Theater in Madison Square Garden.

The Freddie Roach trained WBC USA Silver super-welterweight champion, who has seven KO’s from eight win, faces once-beaten Bronx boxer Ismael Cleber Villarreal in a Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions’ Hollywood Fight Nights headliner.

As with the last seven of Walsh’s fights, the title fight will be broadcast on UFC Fight Pass.

The card is expected to play out from 10 pm Irish time with Walsh expected in the ring anytime from Midnight.

To watch follow the link here: UFC Fight Pass

Speaking on the fight Walsh said: “Every fighter aspires to fight at Madison Square Garden. It’s a big combat sports week and a dream come true to fight at ‘The Mecca of Boxing’ in New York City and ahead of UFC 295. I can’t wait to put on a great show for the fans and my Irish compatriots.”

Feargal McCrory also fights on the card and takes on former Larry Fryers foe Nikolai Buzolin earlier in the night.

REVERSE RUNNING ORDER:

Callum Walsh vs Ismael Villarreal

10×3 super-welterweight title

Cain Sandoval vs Wesley Ferrer

8×3 super-lightweight contest

Umar Dzambekov vs Frederic Julan

8×3 light-heavyweight contest

Gor Yeritsyan vs Luis Alberto Veron

8×3 welterweight contest

Brian Ceballo vs Kenneth McNeil

8×3 super-welterweight contest

Feargal McCrory vs Nikolai Buzolin

6×3 super-featherweight contest

Omar Cande Trinidad vs Andrew Bentley

6×3 featherweight contest