How to Watch Cain Lewis and Luke Caffrey Fight Tonight

Two Irish fighters go to work at the Bolton Whites Hotel in Bolton, Lancashire tonight.

Cain Lewis [1-0-1]and Luke Caffrey will trade leather in separate fights on MTK’s latest installment.

Teen prospect Lewis fights Simas Volosinas [7(1)-98(8)] in his first fight since he drew with Juan Yin in an Irish Boxing Awards Fight of the Year nominated fight last December.

Caffrey faces Carl Turney [0-20] in his first-ever pro boxing bout.

The entire card will be broadcast via Youtube on IFL TV and can be watched HERE.

A running order has yet to be published but the Navan and Dublin fighters are expected in the ring early evening.