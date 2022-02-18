News Pro News 

How to Watch Cain Lewis and Luke Caffrey Fight Tonight

Jonny Stapleton ,

Two Irish fighters go to work at the Bolton Whites Hotel in Bolton, Lancashire tonight.

Cain Lewis [1-0-1]and Luke Caffrey will trade leather in separate fights on MTK’s latest installment.

Teen prospect Lewis fights Simas Volosinas [7(1)-98(8)] in his first fight since he drew with Juan Yin in an Irish Boxing Awards Fight of the Year nominated fight last December.

Caffrey faces Carl Turney [0-20] in his first-ever pro boxing bout.

The entire card will be broadcast via Youtube on IFL TV and can be watched HERE.

A running order has yet to be published but the Navan and Dublin fighters are expected in the ring early evening.

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

