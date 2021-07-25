How To WATCH – Brendan Irvine and Michaela Walsh’s Olympic openers – Details and Times

Two Irish fighters will be in Olympic action in Tokyo on Monday.

Brendan Irvine and Michaela Walsh will be the third and fourth Team Ireland punchers to enter the ring at the Kokugikan Arena, following Kurt Walker and Emmet Brennan.

Team Captain Irvine starts in the Round of 32 of one of the most stacked divisions against Carlo Paalam. The Filipino is a 2018 Asian Games bronze medalist but it is a winnable fight for the Belfast boxer.

Irvine, who competed in Rio 2016, and Paalam will face off in the Flyweight division at 4:00am [Irish time] in Tokyo.

Fellow Belfast boxer Michaela Walsh is in soon after but competes in the last 16.

The Monkstown fighter renews acquaintances Irma Testa – who she has traded wins with this year. The decorated Irish fighter and the Rio Olympian are set to meet at 6:25am [Irish time].

You can watch the fight on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

The remainder of the draw is as follows:

July 27th

Last 16

69kg Aidan Walsh (Ireland) v Albert Menque (Cameroon) or Thabiso Dlanini (Swz)

July 28th

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) v Li Qian (China)

July 30th

Last 16

60hk Kellie Harrington (Ireland) v Rebecca Nicoli (Italy) or Esmerelda Falcon (Mexico)