How to WATCH Aidan Walsh’s Olympic debut – Time and details

Aidan Walsh will be looking to get Team Ireland back to winning ways and to move within one win of a medal in Tokyo on Tuesday morning.

The Belfast man enters the ring in the Kokugikan Arena hoping to bring an end to three Irish defeats on the bounce.

The slick mover will have to put the disappointment of his sister, Michaela Walsh’s Olympic exit and defeats to teammates Brendan Irvine and Emmet Brennan behind him as he makes his Olympic debut.

The Monkstown BC boxer takes on Cameroonian Albert Mengue Ayissi, who beat Thabiso Dlamini in the round of 32, in the last 16 of the 69kg class.

Walsh is due in the ring at 3:30 am [Irish time].

You can watch the fight on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

Tokyo Olympics

July 24th

Last 32
57kg Kurt Walker (Ireland) beat Jose Quiles (Spain) 5-0

July 25th

Last 32
81kg Emmet Brennan (Ireland) lost to Dilshod Ruzmetov (Uzbekistan) 0-5

July 26th
Last 32

52kg Brendan Irvine (Ireland) lost to Carlo Paalam (Philippines) 1-4

Last 16
57kg Michaela Walsh (Ireland) lost to Irma Testa (Italy) 0-5

July 27th
Last 16

69kg Aidan Walsh (Ireland) v Albert Menque (Cameroon) or Thabiso Dlanini (Swz)

July 28th

Last 16

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) v Li Qian (China)
57kg Kurt Walker (Ireland) v Mirazizbek Mitzakhalilov (Uzbekistan)

July 30th
Last 16

60hk Kellie Harrington (Ireland) v Rebecca Nicoli (Italy) or Esmerelda Falcon (Mexico)

