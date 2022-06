How To Watch Aaron McKenna Fight Tonight

Aaron McKenna makes his Sky Sports debut tonight.

The Monaghan middle tales on Argentine David Benitez on the undercard of Sam Egginton versus Prezemyslaw Zysk at the Sky Dome in Coventry.

The WBC World Youth Champion’s bout will be broadcast on Sky Sports Youtube channel.

It appears McKenna opens the show, so could be in the ring anytime from 5pm [Irish Time].

Reverse Running Order Below:

SkyDome Arena – Coventry

Saturday 25 June 2022

12 x 3 mins Vacant IBO Super-Welterweight Championship of the World @11st

SAM EGGINGTON (10st 13lbs) v PRZEMYSLAW ZYSK (11st)

(Smethwick) (Poland)

10 x 3 mins Vacant WBC Youth Inter-Continental Super-Lightweight Championship 10st

ADAM AZIM (9st 13lbs) v ANTHONY LOFFET 9st 13lbs

(Slough) (Belgium)

10 x 3 mins Vacant English Middleweight Championship @11st 6lbs

RIVER WILSON-BENT (11st 12lbs) v TYLER DENNY (11st 6lbs)

(Coventry) (Rowley Regis)

8 x 3 mins Lightweight Contest @ 9st 12lbs

CORI GIBBS (9st 11lbs) v CARLOS PEREZ (9st 12lbs)

(Birmingham) (Spain)

4 x 3 mins Lightweight Contest @ 9st 12lbs

DYLAN CHEEMA (9st 11lbs) v STU GREENER (9st 12lbs)

(Coventry) (Devizes)

6 x 2 mins Featherweight Contest @ 9st 1lbs

KARRISS ARTINGSTALL v VAIDA MASIOKAITE

(Macclesfield) (Lithuania)

8/10 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight Contest @10st

KAISEE BENJAMIN (10st) v CARLOS DANIEL CORDOBA (9st 13lbs)

(Birmingham) (Argentina)

6 x 3 Super-Welterweight Contest @11st 2lbs

SHAKIEL THOMPSON (11st 6lbs) v BARTOSZ GLOWACKI (11st 1lb)

(Sheffield) (Poland)

6 x 3 Cruiserweight Contest @14st 6lbs

SCOTT FORREST (14st 5lbs) vs. TONI VISIC (14st 4lbs)

(Edinburgh) (Croatia)

6/8 x 3 Middleweight Contest @11st 12lbs

AARON McKENNA (11st 13lbs) v DAVID BENITEZ (12st 3lbs)

(Ireland) (Argentina)