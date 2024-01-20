HOW TO WATCH Aaron McKenna fight tonight

Aaron McKenna competes in the first Irish fight of the year in Liverpool tonight.

The Monaghan middleweight is in late replacement action, fighting former Padraig McCrory foe Mickey Ellison on the Boxxer card.

The 24-year-old was to start his year with an eagerly anticipated clash with Linus Udofia on the undercard of Natasha Jonas’ world title fight with Mikaela Mayer but fights the Blackburn native after the Luton man pulled out with injury.

The world title card will be broadcast on Sky Sports Arena. Sky Sports Main Event will also broadcast from 8pm.

There will be a free stream available on Sky Sports’ social media platforms and website from 5pm on Saturday.

McKenna versus Ellison opens the televised portion of the bill at 7pm.

The reverse running order is as follows:

Official weights from Liverpool:

Main Event

10×2 IBF World Welterweight Championship

Natasha Jonas – 10st 6lbs

Mikaela Mayer – 10st 6lbs 5oz

Chief Support

12×3 British & Commonwealth Super Middleweight Championship

Jack Cullen – 11st 13lbs 5oz

Zak Chelli – 11st 12lbs 5oz

Undercard

8×2 Featherweight Contest

Karriss Artingstall – 8st 12lbs 5oz

Lila Dos Santos Furtado – 8st 12lbs

8×3 Super Middleweight Contest

Aaron McKenna – 12st

Micky Ellison – 12st 3lbs

10×3 English & Commonwealth Silver Super Middleweight Championship

Mark Jeffers – 11st 13lbs

Germaine Brown – 11st 13lbs

6×3 Cruiserweight Contest

Jack Massey – 14st 8lbs

Steve Eloundou Ntere – 14st 5lbs

4×3 Flyweight Contest

Mikie Tallon – 7st 13lbs

Adamu Yahaya – 8st 1lbs

4×3 Super Middleweight Contest

Ste Clarke – 11st 6lbs

Vasif Mamedov – 11st 12lbs 5oz