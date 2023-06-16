How to Watch Aaron McKenna Fight at York Hall

Aaron McKenna [15(8)-0] faces an extremely dangerous opponent as he bids to win a title live on Sky Sports tonight.

As late replacements go you won’t get much tougher than Uisma Lima [10(8)-0] , who the Monaghan man now fights for the vacant WBC international middleweight title at York Hall.

‘The Silencer’ was initially hoping to silence the fighter who had called his name the loudest, Shakiel Thompson, on the Boxxer card but the English fighter pulled out through injury.

Instead, he fights, an English-managed Portugal-based puncher, who comes to the ring with an 80 percent knockout ratio. The majority of his wins have been registered in either Spain or Portugal but he takes on McKenna on the back of two impressive knockout wins registered in Britain.

The 30-year-old stopped recent Daniel O’Sullivan and Fearghus Quinn foe Ruben Angulo in a round and stopped Lesther Espino

in Glasgow in two.

The fight will be broadcast live on SKY Sports. The broadcast beings at 7pm and McKenna is expected in the ring any time after 7:15PM, most likely at 7:30PM.