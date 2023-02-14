Betting on sports appeared a long time ago. Initially, fans could only do it in person by coming to a bookmaker shop. But that has long since changed. Now in order to bet on the matches of your favorite team – you do not even need to leave home. Today there are many different bookmaker companies. They have their own personal sites where you can bet. This is available to residents of India. And if you choose a good site, it will be legal and safe. The most popular sport in India is Cricket. In this article you shall find out just that. You will learn how to bet properly on cricket, where and on which tournaments.

Where to bet on cricket in India?

First of all, if you want to start betting on cricket you need to choose a good bookmaker. There are now many sites on the internet that provide quality services. However, you should be wary of illegal companies. Using such sites can lead to loss of money. Therefore, it is important to choose bookmakers who have a license, good reviews and high ratings. The list of reliable and legal cricket betting sites in India can be found below:

PariMatch;

Betway;

1XBet;

10Cric;

Dafabet;

Betwinner;

Betworld;

Bet365;

Unibet;

888sport.

These are the 10 most popular sites that are available to bettors from India. Each of them has cricket in their line. The coverage for this sport in these bookmaker companies is quite deep. This allows you to bet on all popular and not so popular tournaments and matches. For newcomers to these sites there is a welcome bonus. Any adult resident of India can register with them and start betting on cricket. It is not difficult at all.

On what events to bet on Cricket?

Also, in order to successfully bet on cricket you need to learn the rules of the game. If you don’t know them. In fact, this kind of port is attractive to many bettors from other countries. The reason for this is that cricket matches take place all the time. And if you choose one of the companies described above, you can bet all year round. It depends a lot on the spreadsheet on the bookmaker’s site. The most important and popular cricket tournaments:

ICC Cricket World Cup;

ICC World T20;

ICC Champions Trophy;

The Ashes;

Indian Premier League;

Big Bash League.

These are the 6 major tournaments that take place in India. Each of these cricket competitions is hugely popular. The matches of these tournaments are played in turns throughout the year. At every bookmaker company that focuses on Indian players, you will be able to place a bet. However, in order to play successfully, you shall also need to study the types of wagers that you can place on cricket.

Types of cricket betting

Like all other popular sports in cricket have their own types of bets. Most of the time they are standard on all sites. However, some bookmakers like to offer bettors something unique. Therefore, it is better to study this issue in depth on the example of a particular site. The main types of cricket betting:

On the outcome. Here bettors must predict the outcome of the match. Ties in cricket are not often. Therefore, it is worth betting on one of the teams;

Double chance. This is very similar to the first type of bet. The main difference is that you can choose two outcomes with lower odds;

On the handicap. You need to predict with what margin one team will win over the other;

Total. This type of bet involves indicating the exact score. Depending on the number of wounds for the whole match or for a certain period of time;

Statistics of Players. You can choose a particular cricketer and predict his activity during the match;

Tournament Statistics. Here you can bet on anything. You are given different options of events and you have to predict which one will be carried out during the match;

For the first inning. Here you can meet all of the above options, which will be limited in time. Often used in long test matches;

On the toss. This is the easiest option for betting on cricket. It can be done in every bookmaker company. You have to guess the team that will attack first.

These are all the basic options for betting on cricket. You should do a quality analysis of the teams and players before making a wager. This is important. Depending on all the factors that may affect the outcome of the match you need to choose the appropriate type of bet.

What can affect the outcome of a cricket match?

Every bettor must know what factors affect the outcome of a cricket match. Depending on this you need to choose the right option for betting. Even if your favorite team is playing you should still conduct an analysis. The main factors:

The result of the draw. The team that attacks first gets the advantage;

Weather conditions. Weather can have a big impact on the Test match, especially on its duration (cricket is not played in the rain), so the player should always check the weather forecast before betting;

Field Factor. Coverage can vary and if a team is not used to playing on it, it will be more difficult to win;

The form of players. A lot depends on the physical condition of the cricketers. This can be found out by looking at the history of the team’s games. If the game was very recently, the players may not have time to recover;

The longer the match, the richer the play. Many professionals like to bet more in real time. It is much faster and more profitable.

All of these factors are worth considering before placing a bet. If you want to achieve success. The analysis itself will not take you much time. All this information can easily be found on the internet.

How to bet on cricket?

If you have chosen a bookmaker company, registered with it, made a deposit, you can start betting. To do this, you will need to follow a few simple steps:

Open the official website of the bookmaker; Log in to your account; Open the “Sportsbook” tab; Select cricket from the list of available sports; Familiarize yourself with the possible matches or tournaments for betting; Choose a more interesting or promising one for you; Following the same principle, familiarize yourself with the options for betting on the selected match; Specify the wager amount; Check the odds and everything else; Click on the “place bet” button.

After that, you will just have to wait for the end of the match. If your bet is played earlier, the funds transferred to your gaming account and you shall be able to withdraw them. Don’t forget to use the provided in this article. This will help you to bet more successfully on cricket.