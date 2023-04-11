How Katie Taylor Created Huge Demand for Women’s Boxing

The world of women’s combat sports has certainly gotten a huge push in the past decade. Thanks to women like Amanda Nunes, “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey, Claressa Shields, and Hannah Rankin, female-centered mixed martial arts and boxing events have come to the forefront of the combat sports world.

Among them, a name that keeps growing in esteem in pop culture is Katie Taylor. The Irish footballer-turned-boxer has been driving up traffic and creating a huge demand for women’s boxing events. In 2023, she is the undisputed lightweight champion, ranked among the greatest fighters by reputable magazines like WBC, WBO, and the The Ring.

Who is Katie Taylor?

Katie Taylor broke through in the sports world as a footballer. She began playing while still in school, and eventually moved on to the Dublin Women’s Soccer League club, the Lourdes Celtic. Over the course of her career, she also took up the colors of St James’s Gate, St Catherine, and Peamount United.

Taylor also represented her country’s women’s national team, playing in the under-17 team since she was 14. However, her career truly popped off when she left football behind to pursue a career in boxing. And what a career it has been?

Katie Taylor: The Boxer

Katie Taylor began boxing in 2016. In her debut, she impressed London by scoring a technical knock-out (TKO) in the third round, during a bout at Wembley Arena. Her second bout was already hugely popular. The match against Viviane Obenauf was televised live as part of an undercard. Despite being the undercard, it gained quite a lot of attention, and once again Taylor won with a knockdown in the second round.

Currently, Katie Taylor is one of the most popular fighters. Her fans are plenty, and cheer her on, whether live or from home. Many of her fans also back her through betting. Online bookmakers now offer the option to stream fights and place live bets on boxing. Some even give enhanced odds offers for intrepid punters, who want to show some support for their favorite athletes.

Notable Fights

Apart from her first couple of fights, Katie Taylor has had an immensely successful career. Fans still remember the bout against Anahi Ester Sanchez. Though Sanchez failed to meet weight, the fight occurred, and after a long, and tiring match, Katie Taylor won with a Unanimous Decision.

In 2019, Katie Taylor faced off against Rose Volante in the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. It was during this fight that Katie earned the world title, by a TKO ninth-round victory. Following this victory, Taylor became the undisputed lightweight champion and elected to move up in the weight class. In her debut as a junior-welterweight, she took down Christina Linardatou, becoming a two-weight world champion.

Upcoming Fights

Excitement is high for Katie Taylor’s upcoming, home-coming fight. Scheduled to take place in the Dublin 3Arena, Katie Taylor will face off against Chantelle Cameron, the current light-welterweight champion. Tickets have already gone on sale, and the exorbitant price has left many Irish Katie Taylor fans incredibly frustrated. Ticket sales prices began at 80 Euros and have reached as much as 500 Euros and even 1500 Euros. But that is just how popular Ms. Taylor has become in the boxing world.