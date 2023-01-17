How do I Find My Definite Purpose in Life?

What’s your definite purpose in life? The question is still an enigma for many of us.

A man created with complex reasoning abilities still finds the definite purpose of his creation up in the air even after thousands of years of its existence.

Everything has a purpose for its existence.

My philanthropic purpose for writing this article is to help you discover the purpose of your life by letting you know how I did it for myself.

Your purpose to be right here? To live a purposeful life…

From dawn to dusk, January to December, and from birth to death, we are driven by a purpose that couldn’t be tracked down by many of us throughout our lives. We all have a definite purpose in life that distinguishes us from other viable marvels of nature.

An actor may live by his purpose to win an oscar, the purpose of the life of a soldier is to protect the frontiers and people of his country and a student might be driven throughout his student life to be an astronaut. Humans have a purpose-driven life but it’s not what aligns us with one another. Instead, a definite purpose in one’s life is a trait that encourages individuality. And everyone in a community can have a different purpose in his or her life.

“Without a purpose, life is motion without meaning, activity without direction, and events without reason. Without a purpose, life is trivial, petty, and pointless.”

― Rick Warren, The Purpose Driven Life: What on Earth Am I Here for?

When I didn’t have a defined purpose, I was justifiably thinking of my life to be a body without a soul.

What is the Definite Purpose of Life?

The purpose of life is life with purpose.

The definite purpose in your life is simply the reason you think you exist. It’s the most cryptic WHY of our lives; why are we created?

A definite purpose is a motive that impels you to leave your bed early in the morning, the want that you live throughout the day, and the dreams you bring with you late in the night.

I believe that dying with a purpose is better than living a purposeless life.

The definite purpose of life is not a sudden decision that inspires you for an instant and fades away the next moment. But it’s the motive that keeps you inspired until you breathe your last. Finding a purpose in your life is sometimes overwhelming when you have multiple ways to go and many dreams to follow.

Defining the Definite Purpose

Although, we all humans are created for the same purpose as a whole which is mostly derived from religious beliefs.

Yet the means to the purpose of life varies from individual to individual. Some people are driven by their purpose to earn fame and social status, some want to meet their financial goals, many sacrifice their lives for their profession and some believe that the purpose of their life is to contribute to others’ lives.

I’m specifically inspired by the elements of finding a purpose Napoleon Hill describes in his popular book ‘Think and Grow Rich’

Developing a Vision

Visioning provides you with a big picture of what you want to achieve in your life, and how it can be made better.

I believe, it doesn’t matter under which circumstances you were born and what you’re going through in your life; nature has given all of us equal opportunities to succeed.

If you’re born poor it’s not your fault but if you die poor it’s your fault. ~ Bill Gates

Finding the Purpose

I was able to find my definite purpose by being honest with myself about the following principal questions.

Why do I exist?

How am I going?

Am I doing what I wanted to do?

How am I adding value to the lives of my family and fellows?

How am I contributing to the world and its inhabitants?

Do I enjoy what I do?

I’ve defined and secured my definite purpose in the form of a concise and clear written statement that directs me toward my next goal.

Setting Goals

I split up my definite purpose in life into goals and milestones that align with the purpose. Achieving goals gets me closer to my purpose.

Setting goals keeps me motivated and develops a positive attitude that I can achieve anything I want in my life. It gives me the courage to overcome failures and keeps me focused on my ultimate purpose in life.

Setting goals lets you move straight on the road to success without being impacted by distracting factors.

Decide upon your major definite purpose in life and then organize all your activities around it. ~ Brian Tracy

Wrapping Up

A definite purpose is the starting point as you embark on your life journey, the motive that you follow through each of your footsteps until you reach your destination.

Sticking to a single element of finding your definite purpose throughout your life can make you what you want to be, take you where you want to go, and let you achieve what you want to have.

Life without direction, life without purpose, and life without intent will surely rob you of your legacy. Go make waves!

~Chris Holmes

Next comes following the purpose of your life. Find out how you can chase your dreams and transform yourself.