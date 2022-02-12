How Big Can Undisputed Champ Katie Taylor Become?

Back on December 11, 2021, Katie Taylor successfully defended her undisputed world lightweight titles against key WBA contender Firuza Sharipova in Liverpool. The unanimous points decision took her professional record to 20 and 0. It was the Irish fighter’s third win of the year and ensured that 2022 would present some huge fighting opportunities for the undisputed champion.

Historic fight planned

As expected, her first big showdown will come against Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico. The fight has been talked about for years but was finally confirmed for Saturday, April 30, when the two will meet at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The fight is undoubtedly the biggest ever to take place in women’s boxing and will be aired live around the globe by DAZN. Notably, it will be the first time a female fight has headlined a bill at the world-famous arena. This will be a pivotal moment in sports history and could catapult the winner to superstar status.

For Katie Taylor, this presents an opportunity to become the biggest name in women’s boxing. The sport is growing at a fast pace and with that comes big money deals, global sponsorship and celebrity standing.

Entering the big time

A quick look at the men’s combat scene how much money can be made in and out of the ring. Canelo Alvarez earned over $60m in fight purses from June 2020 to May 2021 and a further $2m in sponsorship deals. Meanwhile, MMA star Conor McGregor earned a modest $28m from fighting but bagged a staggering $180m from endorsements. These deals can see a fighter’s name linked with numerous products from cars and clothing to drinks and videos games.

Nearly 17 years after his last professional bout, Mike Tyson’s name can still be found on products including a popular video slot game. It can be found on top bookmakers regardless of whether you play games on a computer or prefer using them on a mobile phone, which highlights the power of branded titles and how slots have expanded to as many devices as possible to be convenient. He also remains a recognisable face in popular culture as seen by his cameos in TV shows and films. On the other hand, Conor McGregor has developed his own brand. These are the types of opportunities on offer for the victor of the fight in April as it will elevate the winner to a level never seen before in the women’s game.

Taylor already has her own sports clothing brand and could soon find big name sponsors fighting over her signature. Not only is she at the top of her game but she is also a role model for women across the globe. She already has 425,000 followers on Instagram, 331,000 on Facebook and 213,000 on Twitter. Her promoter Matchroom Boxing has also recently entered a five-year deal with DAZN, the world’s leading boxing streaming platform.

The sky’s the limit

Women’s boxing has really captured the imagination of the public in the last two years following an uphill battle for acceptance. Many of the prejudices seem to have been shaken and the sport is taken more seriously than ever.

It is now a headline sport and fans talk with excitement about upcoming bouts in a way previously reserved for the men’s game. The choice of Madison Square Garden as a venue for the Taylor-Serrano fight shows that boxing is on course to be the world’s biggest female sport and Katie Taylor could go on to be its biggest star.

Photo Courtesy of Mark Robinson and Matchroom