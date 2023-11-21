‘Horrible’ ‘Spiteful’ ‘Brutal’ – Disgruntled Chantelle Cameron wants to ‘hurt’ Katie Taylor

A spite-fueled Chantelle Cameron says she is going lay down a ‘brutal’ beating on Katie Taylor this Saturday night.

The Northampton native is deliberately finding offence in as many things as possible ahead of the massive rematch, as she looks to get mad and take out her frustration on the Irish star.

The undisputed light welterweight champion of the world has been very vocal about her upset with having to rematch Katie Taylor in the Irish capital. She is as equally upset that the rematch has been made at light welterweight, thus denying her the chance to become a two-weight undisputed champion.

However, rather than sulk the 32-year-old is using the fact that she believes her legacy is being held up to fuel what she promises will be a nasty no mercy performance.

“I can see why Katie wants to fight me on her own terms, but that’s wound me up. I have to come back to Dublin again, give her a second run at a homecoming,” Cameron said.

“I never had a homecoming – you’re not putting your belts on the line, this is my legacy, and I feel like I’m being held back a bit because Katie is getting another shot at me again.

“I’m spiteful, I’m horrible, I’m just a completely different fighter, and that’s why on November 25 I know that a whole different version of me is about to be in that ring.”

Dublin, Ireland – September 26: Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor Press Conference to announce their upcoming undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title fight in Dublin on November 25. 26 September 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Such is Cameron’s desire to feel disgruntled she claims to be upset by Taylor’s ‘excuses’, when for the most part the Irish Icon has taken the May 20 defeat on the chin.

Indeed, the undisputed lightweight champion of the world has quite regularly labeled it a fair result. However, the British fighter still found offence and comes to Dublin motivated to do a better job this time around.

“The excuses are firing me up, and it’s got me thinking ‘do you know what, I’m going to make sure and do a better job this time.’ I’m going to be coming forward, I’m going to be picking my shots so they are cleaner and harder, I’m going to be dominant and I’m going to be brutal.

Chan”What’s the excuse going to be this time? I am going to hurt Katie Taylor.”