Homeward Bound – Dylan Moran Looks for Home Comforts Ahead of Biggest Fight to Date

Dylan Moran [16(6)-1(1)] is heading home in every sense of the word ahead of what he believes will be a breakout year – back to Waterford and back to where it all started.

The 27-year-old is hoping to make full use of his Frank Warren contract in 2022 and secure some big fights.

Indeed, there is talk of a noteworthy TV scrap in the pipeline – and interestingly enough with big opportunities looming, Moran has started to feel the lure of home.

Not that he misses home comforts, or is overly homesick for Waterford, rather the Munster man felt it time to go back full-time training with his father.

‘The Real Deal’ has had a nomadic training existence of late and after a spell in Lithuania was more recently working in Manchester.

However, his heart is now telling him it’s time to return to Waterford and his father’s coaching.

“I’m heading back for no reason other than it just felt right. I’ve always trusted my gut and it hasn’t put me wrong yet,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“Heading into the most important fight of my life I don’t want to get it wrong, so I’m going with what feels right. Me and my dad started this together now we will see it through together, he gets out of me what nobody else does.”

Moran’s Dad has always been involved but not always the main man in his corner. There is no drama behind their reason for parting ways, they have always had a good father-son bond, it was a decision they both made for the Dungarvan fighter.

“My Dad’s been there since day one but we just got to the point where we knew I had to fly the nest to progress, not just in terms of training but opportunities. I’ve been on the road for years now and it’s paid dividends. Now I don’t need to be away from home, so I’m going back to my roots the work that got me here.

“It will be my Dad and Lee Beard in the corner,” he adds going into specifics. “Lee’s been there since I was 12 years old. Andy O’Neill is another important part of the team and what I do, he’s one of the good ones. I couldn’t be happier with the team I have around me going forward.”

The next step forward looks to be a big one. Moran couldn’t give specifics but is hopeful a noteworthy fight awaits.

“I’m gearing up for a big one just playing the waiting game now. I told them I’d fight anybody at 140. I’m good to go I’ve played the part for long enough now I want my shot.”