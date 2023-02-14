Homecomings on the Homecoming card

The homecoming theme taking centre stage in Irish boxing this spring is prevalent in the Waterford show.

Just like Matchroom’s May 20 card with Katie Taylor and Dennis Hogan and the April 1 ‘Return’ fight night with Jason Quigley and Edward Donovan the aptly named ‘Homecoming’ April 8 card will host a number of Irish fighter’s first fight in Ireland.

Tommy Hyde [2(2)-0], Kate Radomska [3-1] and Paul Ryan [5(3)-0] will all debut on home soil on the bill topped by an intriguing Irish title fight between Dylan Moran and Declan Geraghty.

Cork’s Hyde was meant to debut in his home country last year but had issues with his medical, which have been sorted out since. The light heavyweight is looking to get busy fighting in America either side of Christmas and seeing two dates fall through in between.

The NoWhere2Hyde fighter fights on March 17 in Boston and assuming he comes through that unscathed will trade leather in Waterford against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent.

Kate Radomska will also experience home comforts for the first time when she appears on the bill. All four of the Polish-born Waterford-raised fighter’s bouts have been abroad.

This has been Years in the making



Finally I fight at home



Shout out to my family , friends @neilpower2 for making it happen and

To anyone who’s ever supported me in any way a sincere and honest thank you it’s taking longer then expected but here we are#Team #moran ☘️🥊 pic.twitter.com/aSPQzEFqoy — Dylan Moran (@pro_dylanmoran) February 11, 2023

The 32-year-old, who is regularly linked to an Irish title fight with Kristina O’Hara McCafferty, has a StPatrick’sDay date in Brentford but will return home soon after.

Light middleweight prospect Ryan did fight once in Belfast but has never traded leather down south, something he will change on April 8.

The PeteTaylor trained 24-year-old is out in late March and will make it two fights in three weeks when he fights in Munster for the first time.

Dubai based Rohan Date comes home for the card, although he has fought at the venue before, Craig McCarthy is in a similar situation while Moran fights in his home county for the first time and does so in a big fight. Former BUI Celtic title holder Graham McCormack will appear but it remains to be seen if the Limerick man will get his wish and a fight with McCarthy.