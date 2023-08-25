HOMECOMING – Joe Ward to fight in Ireland

Joe Ward [9(5)-1(1)] will enjoy home comforts for the first time as a professional next month.

The much-decorated amateur will fight in Ireland for the first time since he turned over on September 23.

One of Ireland’s greatest ever to do it in a vest will return to the venue he made his own and trade leather in the National Stadium ring he made his name in on the Elite Promotions card.

Ward’s introduction is a massive boost for the Paddy Donovan topped card and his presence should shine some media spotlight on affairs.

The fight against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent will represent the Jimmy Payne trained fighters first on the South Circular Road since he beat Tony Browne in 2017 Irish National Championships Final.

The three-time European Championship gold medal winner registered his ninth career win in Canada in March and looks to move to 10-0 in Dublin.

It will be interesting to see if it’s a flying visit by the Lou DiBella-mentored light heavyweight or if the plan is to fight out of Ireland on a more regular basis.