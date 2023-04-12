Homecoming Hero Dylan Moran delivers Waterford Wish

Dylan Moran [18(7)-1(1)] will always have Waterford.

The Déise welterweight fulfilled a long-held dream of fighting in his home city on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old defeated Mauro Maximiliano Godoy in front of a large and loud crowd at the SETU Arena to create a memory that will live with him forever.

It was a night and occasion Moran said made the constant battle to get home worthwhile and was a moment he was happy to bask in.

In a sport where forward planning and ‘what’s next?’ is always at the forefront, the Kilmacthomas man was keen to bask in the moment.

“It hasn’t really hit me. I am a bit overwhelmed, it’s bit surreal that I’m here,” he told Irish-boxing.com after his sixth-round stoppage win.

“This idea has been in my head a long time and I just watched it all unfold. It’s a bit mad if I’m being honest.

“There is a lot of emotion. I don’t want to keep going on about it but it has been a long road. I spent years running the road outside and this was all just a thought in my head. Everyone else was getting on with their life and I had an idea and I went after it.

“I knew the ingredients were there for a big night in Waterford and I think we delivered tonight. The atmosphere was unbelievable and no matter what I go on to do after tonight no one can ever take that away from me.”

The nomadic welter got a welcome to rival that of any prodigal son on top of the Ring Kings event. The reception made Moran emotional and it’s one he is grateful for, he is also aware their support means Waterford becomes a viable fight option giving him a degree of career power he’s never had previously.

“I can never thank them enough,” he says raising the support.

“I’m on the ground here, nearly everyone in that arena I have a relationship with, I’m just one of the lads and that’s how it is down here. It looks like they all had a good night I’ll spend the weekend with everyone. All the setbacks all the struggles, this makes it worth every single second of those. I’m over the moon. Hopefully, we can build from here.”

Photo Credit @raphbrittonphotography